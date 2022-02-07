Beloved Hobart coach Steve Balash dies at 72

HOBART — When something needed to be done for Hobart Brickies sports, Steve Balash was there to do it, for almost five decades.

One example, offered up by Brickies athletic director Mike Black, stands for so many over the years.

Hobart was hosting a wrestling regional a few years ago, and Balash wasn't happy with the appearance of the podium the place-winners would stand on.

So the night before the tournament, Balash took it upon himself to repaint the podium so it would look good the next day.

It was just one of the ways, big and small, Balash did all he could for the athletes of Hobart. The veteran football, wrestling and track and field coach died on Feb. 2. He was 72.

"Steve was one of the first people I met my first day at Hobart 23 years ago," Black said. "He is who everybody says he is. He was good as gold."

Balash was a Brickie from the start, competing in three sports — football, basketball and track and field — at Hobart before graduating in 1968 and heading off to play football at Indiana State.

"When he came back to Hobart as a teacher, they needed an assistant wrestling coach," Black said. "Even though he never wrestled in his life, he learned from wrestling at practice."

Balash wound up coaching eight state champion wrestlers and earning a spot in the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame.

He's also in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, an assistant for the legendary Don Howell and Howell's successors, including current Brickies coach Craig Osika — Balash's son-in-law. Balash was part of four state titles and eight runner-up finishes in football.

And he coached 10 all-staters in track and field. Black wound up as one of his pupils.

"I was the girls track coach 17 years ago," Black said. "He taught me how to throw the shot and disc."

Balash was a teacher not only on the football field, the wrestling mat and the track, but in the classroom as well. He taught physical education, health, woodshop and metals.

And he did it with a signature style, according to Black.

"He was tough and had high expectations," Black said. "But he also cared about every single kid he worked with."

Current Hobart wrestling coach Jason Cook paid tribute to Balash on Twitter:

"The world is heavier now for people who try to do the same things as Coach Balash — to help others and lift up our community. The strongest man we have ever known, the nicest man we have ever known has passed away. ... Coach Balash lifted others up to achieve great things so that they could help the people around them as well.

"The world is left without a great man, but but the world Steve left us is the world he improved, and now each of us must do the things Coach Balash taught us to do."

Among Balash's survivors are his wife of 51 years, Jeannie; daughters Stefanie Osika and Heather Balash Overturf; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at The Crossing Church, 3440 W. 61st Ave., Hobart. It will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.