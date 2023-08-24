VALPARAISO — After more than a decade without a home field, Boone Grove is set to have a place to call its own.

On the southwest end of the high school’s campus, construction has been going on since March to build a brand new field and an athletic building adjacent to it.

The Times was recently given a tour of the construction site by Boone Grove Athletic Director Josh Russell.

Construction workers were paving a layer of asphalt on what will eventually be an eight-lane track. They will have to wait a few weeks for the asphalt to cure before adding the synthetic track material. The track will surround the field that will be used for football and soccer matches, the turf for the field is expected to arrive next week.

When completed, the field will include bleachers able to seat 1,500 and a press box. Floodlights will also be installed for night games.

The athletic complex has three main areas. The front of the facility will house a concession stand, restrooms, locker rooms and offices for coaches and game officials. In the middle will be weight rooms for all the athletic teams, and the back of the building will have wrestling spaces and batting cages.

Currently, several of the athletic teams have no team-specific practice areas. The wrestling team practices in the weight room above the high school’s gym. The baseball and softball teams have their batting practices in an auxiliary gym, a space that is shared with the high school’s band, choir, dance team and cheerleading squad.

“When COVID hit, there was such a huge priority put on space,” Russell said. “And we realized that’s one area that we needed to improve upon.”

The Wolves' football team has spent a better part of a decade playing its home games at Valparaiso High School, while the track and field team has been at the middle school.

“Walking out of your school, to your home, where everything says ‘Boone Grove’, where everything is going to be state of the art, that’s a sense of pride for your kids,” Russell said.

The new facilities will open up new opportunities not just for athletes but for other students as well, according to Russell. The school is bringing back the student marching band, and academically, they can now provide weight-lifting physical education courses.

“This is gonna be game changing for our kids,” Russell said.

In addition, the new field now opens up the opportunity for the school to host state athletic tournaments.

The total cost of the new football field and athletic building was $10 million, according to the athletic director. Funding came from bonds Porter Township School Corp took out, and did not require additional tax revenue. Gary-based Gariup Construction was in charge of the project.

Originally, the Wolves were looking to have their first home game at the new home field on Sept. 1 against West Side, Russell says. They are now hoping to have their first game there on Sept. 22 against River Forest.

PHOTOS: Boone Grove High School's new athletic complex