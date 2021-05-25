Boone Grove junior keeps momentum going with PCC win

Momentum can work in different ways in golf. One bad shot can turn a decent afternoon into a disaster.
On the flip side, one good round of golf can plant a seed of success that blooms over time.
Hayden Neis is currently blooming for Boone Grove.
The junior has been on a tear in recent weeks and that culminated on Saturday afternoon when he won medalist honors at the Porter County Conference championships with a 77. The Wolves won the team title at Hamlet Golf Course.
“It really started for me at the Boone Grove Invite (on May 11),” Neis said. “I shot a 43, and I knew it was right in the realm of where I could play. I came back with a strong round at Legacy Hills, and then I won the medalist at PCC.”
In order to turn around a slow start to the season, Neis has been relying on an ever-changing mental approach to the game. Just a freshman the last time he played for Boone Grove, the junior has begun examining each hole as its own singular result and that has led to some mental clarity.
“A lot of what changed between my freshman and junior year was just my mental attitude,” Neis said. “At Hamlet, I was not letting bad shots or a bad score get into my head. I just thought about the next hole.”
First-year Boone Grove coach Tara Beere has seen Neis evolve throughout the year and credits his approach to the game as a big reason for the recent success.
“He has had a really strong end of the season,” Beere said. “It’s been amazing. After seeing athletes get defeated after a match. Golf can be really annoying in that aspect when shots don’t go your way. He’s been able to grow. He’s been practicing so hard and he’s one of the hardest working athletes on the team.”
Neis took a back seat to Boone Grove teammates Ty Knight and R.J. Smith for the beginning part of the season, but he has steadily improved as the season has gone on. He shot a 92 at the Kankakee Valley Invite earlier this month, as Boone Grove took fifth place in a loaded field. The next week is when he bounced back with medalist honors at the Boone Grove Invite, when he shot a 43 and he’s been hot ever since.
With less than two weeks until the postseason begins, Neis is hoping that he can continue to ride the hot streak into sectionals at Forest Park Golf Course in Valparaiso. Valparaiso and Chesterton will provide stiff competition, but the Wolves are aiming to be in contention to advance to regionals.
“Practicing how I have been is a big part of the success,” Neis said. “I want to keep that up. We know we placed first by a pretty large margin at PCC, but I have the confidence the team can do the same, if not better going forward. We’re excited for the chance to keep this going.”