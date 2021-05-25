Boone Grove junior keeps momentum going with PCC win

“He has had a really strong end of the season,” Beere said. “It’s been amazing. After seeing athletes get defeated after a match. Golf can be really annoying in that aspect when shots don’t go your way. He’s been able to grow. He’s been practicing so hard and he’s one of the hardest working athletes on the team.”

Neis took a back seat to Boone Grove teammates Ty Knight and R.J. Smith for the beginning part of the season, but he has steadily improved as the season has gone on. He shot a 92 at the Kankakee Valley Invite earlier this month, as Boone Grove took fifth place in a loaded field. The next week is when he bounced back with medalist honors at the Boone Grove Invite, when he shot a 43 and he’s been hot ever since.

With less than two weeks until the postseason begins, Neis is hoping that he can continue to ride the hot streak into sectionals at Forest Park Golf Course in Valparaiso. Valparaiso and Chesterton will provide stiff competition, but the Wolves are aiming to be in contention to advance to regionals.

“Practicing how I have been is a big part of the success,” Neis said. “I want to keep that up. We know we placed first by a pretty large margin at PCC, but I have the confidence the team can do the same, if not better going forward. We’re excited for the chance to keep this going.”

