Boone Grove, Wheeler come together to strike out cancer

Jean passed away in November of 2018, but the two teams continued to raise money for the American Cancer Society the following year, and after a hiatus last season due to COVID-19, the rivals were back at it again on Wednesday.

“I doubt I could ever do this with another team,” Boone Grove coach Ron Saunders said. “I love (the rivalry), but I enjoy coming here and being together with one another. I hope this continues long after I’m gone.”

With Mayer in attendance and Hamady coaching in the Boone Grove dugout, a pair of freshmen who were barely 10 years old in 2017 came together to emulate the former Wolves. Emily Veschak led off the game with a triple and then scored when Analese Castellanos laid down a perfectly placed bunt. Despite having never met Mayer, Veschak mirrored her counterpart by using her speed to beat the throw to the plate.

“It’s very special that a play like that means a lot to her,” Veschak said. “I’m glad she can experience that.”

The Wolves went on to call several more squeeze plays, including a pair of back-to-back bunts in the sixth inning as Boone Grove kept piling on the runs in an 11-0 victory. While the win was important in the rivalry, Saunders kept going back to the first inning after the game.