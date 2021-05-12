Boone Grove, Wheeler come together to strike out cancer

UNION TWP. — It’s been 2 1/2 years since Jean Mayer passed away, but her spirit was very much alive at Wheeler on Wednesday afternoon.
Mayer’s daughter, Jessica, was a sophomore on the Boone Grove softball team in 2017 when she delivered the biggest play of her high school career. A seldom-used reserve, Mayer entered the Class 2A regional title game against Bishop Noll as a pinch runner in the 23rd inning of a game that lasted two days. She scored the winning run as Gianna Hamady laid down a suicide squeeze bunt and Mayer beat the throw home to win the game.
Mayer was in attendance on Wednesday afternoon as the Wolves knocked off the rival Bearcats 11-0 in their annual Strike Out Cancer game. Boone Grove scored its first run of the game on a suicide squeeze call that mirrored Mayer’s heroics from four years earlier.
“It’s like my mom was here and she put that play in the game for me as a message,” Mayer said. “It means the world to me.”
The cancer awareness benefit started when Mayer was a junior in 2018 after Jean was diagnosed with color cancer the year before. Boone Grove and Wheeler, two long standing rivals, came together to raise money for the Mayer family during their regular-season game, only mother nature intervened, and the game was rained out. Instead of running to the bus, both teams went indoors to continue the benefit.
Jean passed away in November of 2018, but the two teams continued to raise money for the American Cancer Society the following year, and after a hiatus last season due to COVID-19, the rivals were back at it again on Wednesday.
“I doubt I could ever do this with another team,” Boone Grove coach Ron Saunders said. “I love (the rivalry), but I enjoy coming here and being together with one another. I hope this continues long after I’m gone.”
With Mayer in attendance and Hamady coaching in the Boone Grove dugout, a pair of freshmen who were barely 10 years old in 2017 came together to emulate the former Wolves. Emily Veschak led off the game with a triple and then scored when Analese Castellanos laid down a perfectly placed bunt. Despite having never met Mayer, Veschak mirrored her counterpart by using her speed to beat the throw to the plate.
“It’s very special that a play like that means a lot to her,” Veschak said. “I’m glad she can experience that.”
The Wolves went on to call several more squeeze plays, including a pair of back-to-back bunts in the sixth inning as Boone Grove kept piling on the runs in an 11-0 victory. While the win was important in the rivalry, Saunders kept going back to the first inning after the game.
“I came to this game today with Jessica and her mom on my mind,” Saunders said. “I can’t say we specifically called that bunt because of that, but as Emily scored, I looked right at Jessica. We talked to the team before the game and we let them know how all of this started. We let them know about Jean and about Jessica. They’re always going to be on my mind.”
Mayer graduated from Boone Grove in 2019 and she currently works as a pharmacy technician for CVS. After watching her mom fight cancer, Mayer felt a call to the medical field.
“It played a big part (in my career path),” Mayer said. “To be able to be there for someone when they need it, we had such amazing nurses that cared for my mom.”
Wednesday’s game began with both teams posing for a photo with a check for $500 that will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Additionally, all the proceeds from the game will also be donated.