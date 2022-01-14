Another first for Wheeler bowling program

UNION TOWNSHIP — Since the Indiana High School Bowling program started in 1999, Wheeler has been a quiet part of it.
The small Porter County school has always had decent participation, thanks in large part to Mary Jarosz, who coordinated the start of the program and continues to be a dedicated contributor.
Success on the lanes, however, was intermittent until last year when senior Kody Horan became the first Wheeler individual to advance to the state finals.
Horan graduated and now bowls at Ancilla College, but the momentum he started carried over to this season with the Bearcats boys team advancing out of the sectional for the first time.
“I’m so proud of these bowlers,” Jarosz said. “They’ve worked hard this year.”
Wheeler finished second to LaPorte in the Lakeshore Sectional last week, with the top three teams advancing to Saturday’s regional at City Lanes in Michigan City. The Bearcats defeated Hobart (which also advanced) 377-333 in the stepladder before losing to the Slicers, 354-306, in the final.
“We’ve had individuals advance, but generally we don’t have enough bowlers out,” head coach Mel DeRolf said. “Sometimes we’ve had a co-ed team, but we had two full teams this year. There was definitely momentum after last year.”
In addition to Horan’s run to state, A.J. Vincent advanced to semistate as a sophomore. Now a junior, the usually reserved Vincent has become a vocal leader inside of a bowling center.
“He’s so shy, but on the lanes he’s an animal,” his mom, Kristina, said.
“It’s fun to see him open up and get fired up to get the team going,” DeRolf added about Vincent, who only started bowling two years ago.
Vincent said last year’s individual run gave him confidence going into this season and made him want to work even harder with coaches and in practices.
“It made me realize I can compete at the same level as other high-score bowlers in the area,” he said.
In his fourth year coaching the Bearcats, DeRolf thinks a big reason for the team success is how much the guys get along, on and off the lanes.
“They all bowl together in youth leagues, in city tournament and (youth) state tournament,” DeRolf said. “The camaraderie is pretty fun to watch.”
That camaraderie includes the coaching trio of Jarosz, DeRolf and assistant Harry Wickhorst.
“We work hand in hand,” DeRolf said of Wickhorst. “He’s a big part of the program.”
The closeness has also led to new bowlers contributing, including a recruit from Vincent.
“I tried to get my best friend, Borg (Richardson) on the team last year, but tennis interfered,” Vincent said. “This year, he decided to try it out and there has been nothing but growth. He’s gotten really good and more consistent since the season started.”
According to DeRolf, Richardson started the season bowling around 120, but he’s now rolling 170 games as he ended the regular season with a 148 average and climbing.
In addition to Wheeler competing in the team event at at 2 p.m. Saturday at City Lanes, Vincent finished third at the sectional to advance to advance to the 9 a.m. singles event. He will be joined be sophomore Lucas McNamara, who finished ninth with his two-handed style to also advance.
Among the other local teams to advance to regional were the Griffith and Highland girls, and Griffith, Highland and Lake Central boys from the Greater Lake County Sectional.