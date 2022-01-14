Another first for Wheeler bowling program

UNION TOWNSHIP — Since the Indiana High School Bowling program started in 1999, Wheeler has been a quiet part of it.

The small Porter County school has always had decent participation, thanks in large part to Mary Jarosz, who coordinated the start of the program and continues to be a dedicated contributor.

Success on the lanes, however, was intermittent until last year when senior Kody Horan became the first Wheeler individual to advance to the state finals.

Horan graduated and now bowls at Ancilla College, but the momentum he started carried over to this season with the Bearcats boys team advancing out of the sectional for the first time.

“I’m so proud of these bowlers,” Jarosz said. “They’ve worked hard this year.”

Wheeler finished second to LaPorte in the Lakeshore Sectional last week, with the top three teams advancing to Saturday’s regional at City Lanes in Michigan City. The Bearcats defeated Hobart (which also advanced) 377-333 in the stepladder before losing to the Slicers, 354-306, in the final.