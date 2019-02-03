It took a second or two for Jade Keller to realize what she’d just done.
The Portage senior left a 6-7-9-10 split in the ninth frame, a frame the Indians needed to mark to win a state title. She picked it up, turned to her teammates, took a few steps and raised her hands up in the air as it if were any other spare.
Then, Keller’s hands fell to her head and she dropped to her knees. Her teammates surrounded her. She’d just put her team in a position to win.
“We were struggling that game, all of us. When I threw that split, I was honestly very worried that we weren’t going to do it. We were going to get second place. I knew I had to have it,” Keller said. “There was so much relief. It was just amazing.”
Senior Makayla Himden did her job in the 10th frame and Portage topped Huntington North 167-156 to win Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
"After the first couple open (frames) in the second game (of the step ladder finals), I didn't think we could win," Himden said. "After Jade picked up that split, I knew it was up to me. I just had to get a good count."
It was Portage's second straight state championship
“This one is pretty sweet,” Portage coach Debbie Gossett said. “I lost three seniors from that team last year and going into this year, I wasn’t really sure what I was going to have.”
Himden and Keller were the workhorses, but Gossett said senior Kayla Marr, senior Lauren Smith and freshman Julie Boer were important contributors all season.
The Indians opened Saturday with a 200 game and were the top qualifying team, battling Huntington North throughout the early part of the day. The Vikings actually led, at one point.
Fighting off Huntington North and earning a pair of byes in the step ladder was important, Gossett said.
“It’s honestly a mental game. You have to either want it or you’re not going to get it,” Keller said. “We’re all friends. We all grew up together. And I think that just helped us out.”
Huntington North assistant coach Ashley Black is a friend of Gossett and was a member of the 2001 state championship team that beat Portage in the finals.
“For this being our second time, it’s honestly unreal. It feels not real,” Keller said. “It was kind of tough to come in with a bunch of new girls and find ourselves coming back to win another state title.”
Himden, who led the state with a 215 average, was selected as the mental attitude award winner.
"I was shocked when I got it," Himden said. "It means everything to me because I've been working hard on not getting mad and being positive all the time."
The Griffith boys and Hanover Central girls did not qualify for the step ladder portion of the tournament. The Panthers’ Christopher Albanese finished third individually.