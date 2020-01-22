Crown Point girls bowlers roll into South Bend semistate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

“We tend to get into pressure situations and then kind of fall apart when we should know that we belong there and we’re just as good as the other team,” McGee said. “My freshman and sophomore years, we had one of the best teams in the Region and we should’ve made it way farther than regionals. We just didn’t.”

McGee said the team doesn’t talk about the past.

“I think we’re very confident. We’ve made it this far. Why not go all the way?” McGee said.

Locher is constantly trying to build that confidence. During games, he coaches with a series of hand signals. A hand drawn across the chest, for example, reminds his team to keep their shoulders square.

At times, he’s been accused of overcoaching. McGee disagrees.

“He’s definitely coaching all the time,” she said. “He tries to make us all feel like his own children, in a way. It’s not an intense coach who’s going to yell at you if you do something wrong. He really just supports you in whatever you do. If you mess up, he just says ‘Hey, this is what you did. Let’s try to fix it next time.'”