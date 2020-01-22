Crown Point girls bowlers roll into South Bend semistate

It’s about time.
That’s how Crown Point’s girls bowling team feels about qualifying for this weekend’s semistate round at Chippewa Bowl in South Bend. The Bulldogs have had better teams, statistically, over the last few seasons but things always fell apart somewhere along the way.
“We were just never able to have the team chemistry that we do this year to make it that far,” senior Meghan McGee said. “As seniors, we wanted to make sure that we were leaders and not people who brought down the rest of the team. We don’t consider ourselves varsity and JV. We’re just one big team.”
CP advanced with a second-place finish in the regional last week at Stardust II in Merrillville. Griffith was the top qualifier.
Team bowling happens in Baker format. Teams of five bowlers alternate frames for a combined score.
“What makes a good Baker team is making your spares,” Bulldogs coach Dwayne Locher said. “In the past, that was our nemesis. That’s what kept us from moving on (in the postseason).”
Things have been different this year, though. CP has mostly avoided strings of open frames. Part of that is just experience. Crown Point starts four seniors.
It’s the first time CP has qualified for state since Locher became coach in 2009.
“We tend to get into pressure situations and then kind of fall apart when we should know that we belong there and we’re just as good as the other team,” McGee said. “My freshman and sophomore years, we had one of the best teams in the Region and we should’ve made it way farther than regionals. We just didn’t.”
McGee said the team doesn’t talk about the past.
“I think we’re very confident. We’ve made it this far. Why not go all the way?” McGee said.
Locher is constantly trying to build that confidence. During games, he coaches with a series of hand signals. A hand drawn across the chest, for example, reminds his team to keep their shoulders square.
At times, he’s been accused of overcoaching. McGee disagrees.
“He’s definitely coaching all the time,” she said. “He tries to make us all feel like his own children, in a way. It’s not an intense coach who’s going to yell at you if you do something wrong. He really just supports you in whatever you do. If you mess up, he just says ‘Hey, this is what you did. Let’s try to fix it next time.'”
McGee has some experience at Chippewa Bowl, having qualified for semistate as an individual a year ago. She said it’s similar to the bowling centers CP saw at the sectional and regional levels.
“It’s the same (oil pattern) that they bowled on (at the regional),” Locher said. “They can score. They proved that. I just hope they can do it again this weekend.”