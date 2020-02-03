You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Griffith girls bowlers make history at state finals
top story urgent
Prep bowling | State finals

Griffith girls bowlers make history at state finals

{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan Schoon

Griffith bowler Morgan Schoon holds both the singles and team state championship trophies. She's the first bowler in Indiana history to win both in the same season.

 Provided

Morgan Schoon said things would change if the Griffith girls bowling team won a state title. The girls team would start getting a little more respect.

The Panthers junior realized just how right she was when one of her teachers opened class Monday by singling out, “The best bowler in the state," and a round of applause from classmates followed.

“We actually did win. That’s when it hit me,” Schoon said. “Everyone was telling us congratulations. It felt pretty cool knowing that we were actually noticed.”

Griffith won the team title Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. Schoon won the singles championship, as well.

“I’ve got a big trophy sitting in my front window at home, I look at it and I can’t believe that happened,” Griffith coach Linda Olszewski said. “I’m glad it did.”

Olszewski was concerned because many of the Panthers bowlers drove to Anderson in the early morning hours Saturday. Griffith’s turnabout dance was the night before. Some left about 1 a.m. and others not until 4 a.m. Schoon was the only bowler who spent Friday night in Anderson.

“They were fine. Kids are resilient," Olszewski said. "That stuff doesn’t bother them. I was dragging, but they were alright,”

The Panthers finished first at every level during the postseason.

Griffith qualified second behind Brownsburg as a team Saturday. The Panthers topped Brownsburg 344-330 in the two-game finals.

Schoon bowled a 169 in her first game of the singles competition, putting herself in a hole.

“Last week at semistate, I made a ball change in the third game that should’ve happened in the first,” Schoon said. “(Olszewski) said ‘I’m not waiting until that last game to make a ball change.’ We went ahead and did it.”

It worked. Schoon rolled a 247 and a 244 in the last two games to qualify as the top seed. She beat Terre Haute North’s Lilly Jones 219-155 in the stepladder final.

“She changed balls and that’s all she wrote. She was locked in,” Olszewski said.

Schoon’s the first bowler in state history to win both the singles and team trophies in the same season.

“It gave me goosebumps (to hear that),” she said. “It hasn’t really sunk in, yet, but I’ve heard it so many times since Saturday.”

Chelsea Matthews finished fifth, individually. Olszewski said the junior made a great effort and missed the cut for the stepladder by only six pins.

Griffith's girls will bowl in the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship, which is set for June 20-22 in Cincinnati.

Also locally, Alexandria Hahn of Michigan City finished sixth and Madalynn Gilbert of Portage was 11th in singles. The Hobart girls team was third and Crown Point was fifth.

The Griffith boys team was eighth. LaPorte was 11th. Cayleb Curry from Hobart finished fifth, individually. Highland’s Trevor Jacobs was 14th and Lake Central’s Ricky Praz was 22nd.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts