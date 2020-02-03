Griffith girls bowlers make history at state finals

Morgan Schoon said things would change if the Griffith girls bowling team won a state title. The girls team would start getting a little more respect.

The Panthers junior realized just how right she was when one of her teachers opened class Monday by singling out, “The best bowler in the state," and a round of applause from classmates followed.

“We actually did win. That’s when it hit me,” Schoon said. “Everyone was telling us congratulations. It felt pretty cool knowing that we were actually noticed.”

Griffith won the team title Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. Schoon won the singles championship, as well.

“I’ve got a big trophy sitting in my front window at home, I look at it and I can’t believe that happened,” Griffith coach Linda Olszewski said. “I’m glad it did.”

Olszewski was concerned because many of the Panthers bowlers drove to Anderson in the early morning hours Saturday. Griffith’s turnabout dance was the night before. Some left about 1 a.m. and others not until 4 a.m. Schoon was the only bowler who spent Friday night in Anderson.

“They were fine. Kids are resilient," Olszewski said. "That stuff doesn’t bother them. I was dragging, but they were alright,”