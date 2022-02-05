Highland girls second at bowling state finals

The Highland girls were trying to become the first Northwest Indiana team to repeat in the 22-year history of the high school bowling state finals.

They came closer than anyone previously, falling just five pins short with a 323-318 loss to DeKalb in the championship match at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.

“Spare shooting was the key,” Trojans coach Phil Hajduk said. “We missed a couple spares and (DeKalb) struck a couple times more.”

It’s the fourth straight week Highland finished second in a postseason meet following runner-up finishes in sectional, regional and semistate. The Trojans beat DeKalb in the semifinals two weeks earlier in the Dyer Semistate before losing to Terre Haute North, which was the reverse of Saturday with the Trojans defeating Terre Haute 283-264 in the semifinal.

“We had high expectations because of last year and we’ll be in good shape next year with four seniors,” Hajduk said.

Among those seniors-to-be is Carly Zuklin, who finished third in the state singles tournament. She lost to eventual champion Kylee Trexler of Hamilton Heights. Trexler won three matches in the stepladder, defeating top seed Allyson Lawson, of Griffith, 223-167.

“She was part of our state championship team in 2020, so I felt like she handled the pressure well during qualifying,” Griffith coach Linda Olszewski said of Lawson’s 614 series — the only 600 set in the girls division. “She cooled down a bit waiting for the final match and couldn’t quite find the same momentum.”

In the boys team event, Lake Central got off to a good start with 611 in its first three games, but the Indians didn’t shoot above 191 in the other nine games and fell off the pace to finish fifth overall.

“They struggled a little at the end, but I’m still proud of how they fought to the end,” LC coach Pat Cobban said.

Indians junior Matthew Walsh finished 12th in singles, while Hobart’s Isabella Ciesielski (sixth) and LaPorte’s Kennedy Phelps (seventh) made a run at the stepladder before falling short.

Phelps’ team finished eighth in its first trip to the state finals, while the Highland boys finished ninth.

