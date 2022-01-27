Local bowlers set for state after almost missing out on postseason

District 215 boys bowlers already lost one postseason to the pandemic, and it looked for a while like they might miss out on another.

The IHSA canceled the 2021 state series when the season was delayed and shortened because of COVID-19.

Then when District 215 went to remote learning one day after returning to classes following the Christmas break this year, officials said all sports would be canceled until in-person classes resumed on Jan. 18.

"We were told our season was over," TF South coach Eric Valiska said.

That announcement came days before TF North was scheduled to host the South Suburban Blue Tournament at Lynwood Lanes, with the Andrew Regional to follow a week later.

"We were all really stressed out when we found out we couldn't keep bowling," TF South junior Ethan Modjeski said. "We were all really mad."

But on Jan. 6, less than 48 hours before the conference tournament was originally scheduled, the good news came: TF North and TF South boys bowlers could return to competition ahead of schedule.

Now, Modjeski and TF North junior David Holmes have one more tournament left: the IHSA state finals Friday and Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in downstate O'Fallon.

Both were individual qualifiers out of last week's Sandburg Sectional. Modjeski finished second overall with a six-game pinfall of 1,458, a 243 average. Holmes took fifth overall at 1,411, a 235.2 average.

"I wasn't expecting that good of a series," Modjeski said. "It all just clicked, I guess, when it came time to bowl."

Also a baseball player and golfer, Modjeski came relatively late to bowling as a seventh-grader when he joined his middle-school team. "Me and my friends would go to the bowling alley," he said. "I picked up a two-handed technique."

"He's kind of a natural," Valiska said. "It's easy on me, there's not a whole lot I've got to do."

Modjeski's temperament is a plus, his coach said.

"The thing I like about him best, being one of our team leaders, he's very quiet," Valiska said. "He doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low."

Modjeski is South's first state qualifier since Brian Krusza in 2018 and he's aiming to become the second all-stater in program history. Zak LaMonte took sixth in 2010.

"That's all I've really been thinking about," Modjeski said. "I want to be top 10."

TF North coach Steve Twietmeyer isn't putting up any particular goals for Holmes.

"There's no expectations," Twietmeyer said. "When we were at regional, he was a little nervous."

But Twietmeyer reminded Holmes that his rivals were feeling pressure too, and the best way forward was to relax.

Whatever Holmes is doing, it's working, especially lately. After averaging 190-200 in the regular season, he was up to 210 at conference, 219 at regional and 235 at sectional.

Plus, he rolled a 299 in practice regional week and a 300 in practice before the sectional. Now, he's the third athlete in program history to advance to state.

The plan? "Just make it to the (second) day," Twietmeyer said.

After facing the possibility of not making it to conference, that sounds like a pretty good option.

