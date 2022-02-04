Matthew Walsh helps Lake Central boys bowling end state tourney drought

Early in the 2021-22 school year, Mike and Candee Walsh asked their son, Matthew, to find an extracurricular activity for his junior year at Lake Central.

Coincidentally, the day before there was an announcement about tryouts for the bowling team. Even though Matthew had never bowled in youth leagues and had very little experience, he decided to go to Stardust Bowl III in Dyer.

“I had bowled at birthday parties for me and my friends and I thought it was fun,” he said. “So I took my dad’s old bowling ball (a 20-year-old Storm X-Factor Ace) and my grandfather’s bowling shoes and went to the call-out.”

As they say, the rest is history.

Mike was surprised, but not for the reason you’d think.

“In reality, we didn’t know Lake Central had bowling,” he said. “It just didn’t register.”

Walsh was put with the beginners in the tryouts (though no one is actually cut for the LC bowling teams) with his two-handed style, and it didn’t take long for the coaches to see the potential.

“I have never seen a smoother two-handed bowler,” said Indians coach Pat Cobban, who is in his seventh year at the helm. “He doesn’t have a violent follow-through, he changes speeds and adjusts well, and he’s so even-keeled. Maybe it’s his lack of experience.”

During the regular season, Walsh bowled mostly with junior varsity with a 184 average in 20 games. When he was given the chance with varsity, he averaged 199 and rolled enough games to be placed on the postseason roster, as well as compete in the separate singles division.

During the season Walsh got a newer bowling ball, but he still uses his grandfather’s shoes.

Not only has Walsh contributed to the Lake Central boys advancing to Saturday’s state finals at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, he’s also shined in the singles tournament.

Walsh advanced out of the Greater Lake County Sectional, finished fifth in the Michigan City Regional with a 578 series on a tough lane condition, and placed eighth with a 645 series in the Dyer Semistate at Stardust III.

“My dad tells me it’s crazy how much I’ve improved, but I still get nervous,” he said. “It’s easier bowling with the team since it’s more fun cheering each other on.”

The Lake Central boys are competing in the state finals for the first time since 2015, and it’s due to their resilience, according to Cobban.

“They’re mentally prepared and never give up in meets,” he said. "A lot of times we thought it was over being in eighth or ninth place after nine games, like at semistate, and they bowl great those last three games.”

The Indians finished fourth at semistate with games of 209, 178 and 188 in the last three games of qualifying. The 576 series was second-best among the 12 teams to allow the Indians to pass three teams in the standings.

Other Northwest Indiana teams advancing to state are Highland girls and boys and LaPorte girls. Five local girls advanced in singles: Highland’s Carly Zuklin, Portage’s Madalynn Gilbert, Griffith’s Allyson Lawson, Hobart’s Isabella Ciesielski and LaPorte’s Kennedy Phelps.

