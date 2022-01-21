The family that bowls together wins together for LaPorte

The LaPorte bowling teams are built in completely different ways with a mix of youth and experience with the girls and an extra helping of experience for the boys.

But both have arrived at the same place this weekend: the semistate at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer.

The boys finished second in the Michigan City Regional after winning the Lakeshore Sectional, while the girls finished fourth at regional, second in sectional.

It’s the first time both the LaPorte boys and girls teams have reached semistate in the same year. The boys will be trying to advance to the state finals for the second time (2020), while the girls have never reached the finals. Both teams also won Lakeshore Conference titles in the same year for the first time.

Unlike most high school programs, the Slicers have personnel who have been involved since close to the beginning when the Indiana High School Bowling started in 1999.

Girls coach John Thode has been part of the program for 20 years. Boys coach Toby Kraus is in his third year coaching, but also bowled for the Slicers before competing at Calumet College. Program director Keith Gakle has coached both teams in the past after bowling in the early years.