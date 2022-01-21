The family that bowls together wins together for LaPorte

The LaPorte bowling teams are built in completely different ways with a mix of youth and experience with the girls and an extra helping of experience for the boys.
But both have arrived at the same place this weekend: the semistate at Stardust Bowl III in Dyer.
The boys finished second in the Michigan City Regional after winning the Lakeshore Sectional, while the girls finished fourth at regional, second in sectional.
It’s the first time both the LaPorte boys and girls teams have reached semistate in the same year. The boys will be trying to advance to the state finals for the second time (2020), while the girls have never reached the finals. Both teams also won Lakeshore Conference titles in the same year for the first time.
Unlike most high school programs, the Slicers have personnel who have been involved since close to the beginning when the Indiana High School Bowling started in 1999.
Girls coach John Thode has been part of the program for 20 years. Boys coach Toby Kraus is in his third year coaching, but also bowled for the Slicers before competing at Calumet College. Program director Keith Gakle has coached both teams in the past after bowling in the early years.
“It’s year 21 in the program for me and I’ve never participated in the state finals as more than a spectator,” Gakle said. “Hoping this is the year.”
Thode said it’s his last year coaching, so the postseason run is bittersweet.
Two of the bowlers embody the family atmosphere around the LaPorte program.
Jeffrey Estes Jr. transferred from Westville for his senior year, while his younger sister, Kylee, is a freshman. Jeffrey only has a little more than three years of bowling experience, while Kylee only started last May.
“It’s cool how on our first year together at LaPorte we get to be part of history with both teams making it to semistate,” Jeffrey said.
In just a short time, Jeffrey already has a 298 game in high school play last year and a 782 series and 299 game in youth league this year.
“He has been a good addition to the team,” Kraus said. “When he is on, he can really lift the team.”
Kylee has been a softball player since she was 8 years old, playing on multiple travel teams and planning on trying out for LaPorte’s high school team in the spring. But she not only made the bowling team — shooting 200 in the first game of tryouts in August — she advanced out of sectional in singles with a 541 series.
Then again, it shouldn’t be a surprise with mom Jerri and dad Jeff meeting through bowling.
“Bowling was the family sport, so I decided to try it,” Kylee said.
Her softball background has helped with bowling in multiple ways.
“She’s an athlete, so her skill level in bowling comes more naturally,” Thode said.
“She always brings a high energy level,” Gakle added. “I love her reactions to making a big shot for us.”
Their dad, Jeff, is also part of LaPorte’s success.
“I’ve known Jeff for a while; he’s helped with the team quite a bit,” Thode added. “He has an old-school technique with the fundamentals and we concur with our teaching.”
In addition to both teams participating in the semistate team event at 2 p.m. Saturday, three LaPorte bowlers will be in the singles competition starting at 9 a.m. Kennedy Phelps advanced for the girls, while Luke Ruminski and Collin Fisher advanced for the boys.
“Ruminski and Fisher struggled throughout the season, but have really put it together in the postseason,” Kraus said. “Their consistency in shot-making has been the key to their success.”
Other local teams competing for a trip to the state finals are the Boone Grove, Lake Central and Highland boys, and the Griffith and Highland girls.