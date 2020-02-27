Boys basketball notes: Austin Darnell gets defensive to lead Washington Twp.

Austin Darnell walked off the court Feb. 22 not even realizing that he had just put forth one of the greatest games in Washington Twp. history.
As the senior walked down the bench after checking out late in an 82-50 win over River Forest, a member of the Washington Twp. coaching staff said “nice triple-double Austin.”
Darnell finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks in what Washington Twp. coach Scott Bowersock believes is the first triple-double in program history.
“I didn’t even know I had one,” Darnell said. “It’s pretty cool, but it was something I wasn’t even aware of until I came out of the game.”
Darnell has been flirting with a triple-double for much of the season as he averages 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game. Even though the numbers have been adding up all year, neither Darnell nor Bowersock have been paying much attention.
“We’ve never really been about personal accolades in our program,” Bowersock said. “Our guys care about winning. Now our players were very happy for Austin and he’s been close a couple of times this season, but the more exciting thing was that he got it in a win.”
Winning has become second nature to the Senators, just as blocking shots has become a big part of Darnell’s game. Washington Twp. has rattled off nine straight victories since suffering a disappointing 49-46 defeat to Kouts in the Porter County Conference tournament title game on Jan. 25.
The Senators (17-5) have held teams under 53 points in every game during their winning streak and Darnell’s shot-blocking ability has been a big reason. With his 6-foot-7 frame protecting the rim, guards have been able to gamble more at the top of the key. If the opposition gets by, then they’ll have to contend with the Trinity Christian commit. Darnell has 110 blocked shots this season after combining for 84 in his first two years on varsity.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in the last few seasons working on the craft of blocking a shot,” Bowersock said. “In the past, Austin would foul a lot. Now he knows when to pick his spots. It really is about learning the craft.”
Washington Twp. will close out its regular season at home on Friday night against rival Morgan Twp. A victory would guarantee the Senators at least a share of the PCC regular-season title.
Hobart hungry for more
Caleb Banjoff doesn't care what it takes.
Hobart's standout senior just wants to extend his final prep campaign, and he's willing to do all of the little things to ensure that his team has chance to go as far as possible in the playoffs.
The Brickies, who are on a three-game winning streak, close out the regular season Friday against Wheeler and will take on Portage in a Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional opener Tuesday.
"We have a game that we could definitely win for sectionals," Banjoff said. "If we get past that round, hopefully, we can continue and do something good for the seniors."
According to Brickies coach Michael Brown, Banjoff is often the first player in the gym and the last to leave. The 5-foot-11 guard is averaging a team-high 15.5 points and a team-high 4.3 rebounds per game.
Banjoff also leads Hobart with a team-high 62 made 3-pointers, including six 3s in an upset win over Merrillville on Feb. 22. The senior finished the game with 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals, and Brown believes his strong performance against the Pirates was just one example of the leadership Banjoff has shown all season.
"He's never taken a day off, he's never taken a play off," Brown said. "He leads us in scoring and in rebounding. He's either first or second in assists. He leads our team in charges taken. He leads our team in deflections. He does everything for us. It's been a joy to coach him this year for sure."
Banjoff said he has grown a lot under Brown's guidance, as well as the rest of the team. Hobart's practices are often grueling and tedious, but the senior thanked his coach for not making anything easy, so that the Brickies are better prepared for games.
"He works us every single day," Banjoff said. "We hate it at times, but it definitely pays off in the end."
Hammond bounces back
Junior forward Darrell Reed scored a game-high 26 points to guide Hammond to a much-needed win over Andrean on Tuesday. After going on a 14-game winning streak, the Wildcats lost back-to-back games against Bowman and Chesterton and finally found their footing against the 59ers.
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said it was imperative for his team to gain some momentum heading into the playoffs. The Wildcats close out the regular season at home Friday against Steel City Academy and received a first-round bye in the Class 3A Hammond Sectional.
"Us beating Andrean was very huge," Moore said. "Andrean has been playing good ball over the last several games. They beat West Side and are playing at a high level right now, so it was very important for us to get that win and figure things out."
Hammond has won consecutive sectional titles, but Moore said he's reminded his players to not overlook any of their opponents and to stay in the moment.
"You can't take it for granted," Moore said. "Just because we won the last two years, that's not the same team. So, these guys have to make their own mark and create their own path."