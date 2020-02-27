Boys basketball notes: Austin Darnell gets defensive to lead Washington Twp.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We have a game that we could definitely win for sectionals," Banjoff said. "If we get past that round, hopefully, we can continue and do something good for the seniors."

According to Brickies coach Michael Brown, Banjoff is often the first player in the gym and the last to leave. The 5-foot-11 guard is averaging a team-high 15.5 points and a team-high 4.3 rebounds per game.

Banjoff also leads Hobart with a team-high 62 made 3-pointers, including six 3s in an upset win over Merrillville on Feb. 22. The senior finished the game with 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals, and Brown believes his strong performance against the Pirates was just one example of the leadership Banjoff has shown all season.

"He's never taken a day off, he's never taken a play off," Brown said. "He leads us in scoring and in rebounding. He's either first or second in assists. He leads our team in charges taken. He leads our team in deflections. He does everything for us. It's been a joy to coach him this year for sure."

Banjoff said he has grown a lot under Brown's guidance, as well as the rest of the team. Hobart's practices are often grueling and tedious, but the senior thanked his coach for not making anything easy, so that the Brickies are better prepared for games.