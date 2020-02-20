You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Boys basketball notes: Burt brings excitement to HC's strong season
Boys basketball | Notes

Boys basketball notes: Burt brings excitement to HC's strong season

{{featured_button_text}}
Highland Holiday Hoopfest (bbk notes)

Hanover Central’s T.J. Burt is averaging 13.2 points per game this season.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Burt T.J. Burt has only been with Hanover Central for two seasons, but he has already had a positive affect on the program.

The 6-foot-3 forward transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor after his sophomore campaign, and last year he helped the Wildcats win their first sectional championship since 1986. This season, he has continued to improve and has emerged as the team's second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, which includes a few highlight-reel dunks.

"I think it gets us going," Burt said. "It motivates us."

Hanover Central has had a remarkable season so far on its quest for a second straight sectional title. The Wildcats are on a 12-game winning streak and haven't lost since they were defeated by Lake Central in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship on Dec. 28.

Senior guard Dominic Lucido is Hanover Central's clear-cut leader and became the program's second-leading scorer with a 23-point performance in a 60-49 home win on Feb. 15. But aside from the strong season he's having, Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse believes Burt has excelled, too.

He said the dynamic forward brings a level of intensity to the game that is hard to find in other prep players.

"He's definitely the most athletic guy we have," Clouse said. "He plays above the rim often and has had several dunks this year, which gets the fans and his teammates excited. He's just a ball of energy."

Hanover Central will host Kouts on Friday, as the Mustangs look to rebound from a 93-78 home loss to 21st Century on Tuesday. Clouse was adamant about his team slowing the game down and using its size to curtail Kouts' high-powered offense.

Junior guard Cole Wireman poured in 33 points against the Cougars, but if the Wildcats can deny him the ball and keep the game in more of a half court setting, Clouse thinks Hanover Central (19-1) has a good chance to win and tie the school record for victories in a season.

"We're just looking to keep this winning streak going," Clouse said. "We have this mini goal of breaking the school record of 20 wins, and hopefully if we get that record it'll carry the momentum of winning into the postseason."

Trojans closing strong

Chesterton stepped out of conference play on Tuesday night for an impressive 57-53 win over Hammond. Jake Wadding led the Trojans (19-2) with 16 points while sophomore Travis Grayson added 15 points, eight assists and three steals.

Gallery: LaPorte at Chesterton boys basketball

LaPorte at Chesterton boys basketball (bbk notes)

Chesterton's Jake Wadding, left, and Travis Grayson combined for 31 points in a win over Hammond on Tuesday.

"I thought we played really well for about 28 minutes," Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. "There were four minutes there where we got a little sloppy. Hammond is a really good team. At this point of the season, it was a great test for us." 

Reggie Abram had 17 points and Harold Woods added 14 points and seven steals for the Wildcats (16-4). 

Chesterton will attempt to close out Duneland Athletic Conference action with a perfect 7-0 record when it hosts second-place Valparaiso (15-7, 6-1) on Friday night. The Trojans will close their regular season on Saturday night against West Side. 

"Since Day 1, we've been talking about staying in the moment," Urban said. "We have a really good opportunity to play a good team in what will be a good environment on Friday. We're looking forward to the challenge and then we'll come back and get better on Saturday."

Friel reaches milestone

Hebron senior Jake Friel became the 13th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. 

Gallery: Hebron at Whiting boys basketball

Hebron at Whiting boys basketball (bbk notes)

Hebron's Jake Friel, right, is the 13th player in Hawks history to eclipse 1,000 points in their prep career.

Friel came into the game against Wheeler on Feb. 15 with 977 career points, and the senior scored 24 points in the 75-31 win over the Bearcats. Friel now has 1,001 career points and trails 1973 graduate Mike Broughton (1,018) for 12th place on Hebron's all-time scoring list.

Kouts girls basketball coach and 1990 Hebron graduate Ron Kobza leads the Hawks with 1,505 career points while 1965 graduate Bob Smock scored 1,591 career points, but had 122 at Whiteland. Smock holds Hebron's single-season scoring record at 627 points in 1966-67.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top boys basketball teams, with previous rankings in parentheses and team records heading into Thursday's games. NR = not ranked.

1. Munster (2);18-1

2. Chesterton (3);19-2

3. 21st Century (4);18-3

4. Hammond (1);16-4

5. Michigan City (6);15-5

6. Hanover Central (7)19-1

7. Valparaiso (8);14-7

8. Bowman (NR);11-6

9. West Side (5);11-7

10. Kouts (9);17-2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts