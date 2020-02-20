Boys basketball notes: Burt brings excitement to HC's strong season

Burt T.J. Burt has only been with Hanover Central for two seasons, but he has already had a positive affect on the program.

The 6-foot-3 forward transferred from Homewood-Flossmoor after his sophomore campaign, and last year he helped the Wildcats win their first sectional championship since 1986. This season, he has continued to improve and has emerged as the team's second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, which includes a few highlight-reel dunks.

"I think it gets us going," Burt said. "It motivates us."

Hanover Central has had a remarkable season so far on its quest for a second straight sectional title. The Wildcats are on a 12-game winning streak and haven't lost since they were defeated by Lake Central in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship on Dec. 28.

Senior guard Dominic Lucido is Hanover Central's clear-cut leader and became the program's second-leading scorer with a 23-point performance in a 60-49 home win on Feb. 15. But aside from the strong season he's having, Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse believes Burt has excelled, too.

He said the dynamic forward brings a level of intensity to the game that is hard to find in other prep players.