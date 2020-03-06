Boys basketball pairings

Boys basketball pairings

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Here are the pairings for the local boys basketball sectional tournaments from March 3-7. 

Indiana

Class 4A

EC Central

Tuesday

Merrillville 88, Morton 46

Wednesday

EC Central 46, Highland 29

Lake Central 60, West Side 54

Friday

Merrillville 63, Munster 53

Lake Central 52, EC Central 34

Saturday

Merrillville vs. Lake Central, championship, 7 p.m.

LaPorte

Tuesday

Culver Academies 62, SB Riley 41

Wednesday

SB Adams 52, Mishawaka 39

Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60

Friday

Culver Academies 66, Plymouth 24

SB Adams 56, Michigan City 52

Saturday

Culver Academies vs. SB Adams, championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Valparaiso

Tuesday

Portage 55, Hobart 45

Chesterton 60, Lowell 47

Friday

Valparaiso 69, Portage 51

Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52

Saturday

Valparaiso vs. Chesterton, championship, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Class 3A

Hammond (Civic Center)

Tuesday

Calumet 46, Griffith 43

Lighthouse 60, Clark 32

Friday

Calumet 70, Gavit 56

Hammond 63, Lighthouse 47

Saturday

Calumet vs. Hammond, championship, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central

Tuesday

Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53

New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44

Friday

Hanover Central 61, Knox 39

New Prairie 57, River Forest 35

Saturday

Hanover Central vs. New Prairie, championship, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Bowman

Tuesday

Roosevelt 56, Lake Station 56

Wednesday

Bowman 70, Bishop Noll 48

Andrean 66, Marquette 61

Friday

Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43

Bowman 62, Andrean 59

Saturday

Roosevelt vs. Bowman, championship, 7 p.m.

North Judson

Tuesday

Hebron 46, North Judson 35

Wednesday

LaVille 59, SB Career 48

Boone Grove 60, Westville 47

Friday

South Central 54, Hebron 53 (OT)

LaVille 59, Boone Grove 41

Saturday

South Central vs. LaVille, championship, 6 p.m.

Class A

Kouts

Wednesday

Washington Twp. 64, Covenant Christian 50

Morgan Twp. 80, Hammond Academy 41

Friday

Kouts 59, Washington Twp. 48

21st Century 85, Morgan Twp. 45

Saturday

Kouts vs. 21st Century, championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Triton

Tuesday

Triton 82, West Central 34

Argos 30, Culver 18

Friday

Triton 55, LaCrosse 26

Argos 50, Oregon-Davis 23

Saturday

Triton vs. Argos, championship, 6 p.m.

Illinois

Class 4A

Marian Catholic Regional

Tuesday

Marian Catholic 68, TF South 44

Wednesday

Brother Rice 62, Sandburg 47

Friday

Marian Catholic 72, Brother Rice 62, championship

Class 3A

Oak Forest Regional

Monday

Brooks 60, Bremen 35

Tuesday

Oak Forest 65, Brooks 54

Wednesday

TF North 45, Lemont 40

Friday

Oak Forest 69, TF North 43, championship

