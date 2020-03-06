Boys basketball pairings

Here are the pairings for the local boys basketball sectional tournaments from March 3-7.
Indiana
Class 4A
EC Central
Tuesday
Merrillville 88, Morton 46
Wednesday
EC Central 46, Highland 29
Lake Central 60, West Side 54
Friday
Merrillville 63, Munster 53
Lake Central 52, EC Central 34
Saturday
Merrillville vs. Lake Central, championship, 7 p.m.
LaPorte
Tuesday
Culver Academies 62, SB Riley 41
Wednesday
SB Adams 52, Mishawaka 39
Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60
Friday
Culver Academies 66, Plymouth 24
SB Adams 56, Michigan City 52
Saturday
Culver Academies vs. SB Adams, championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Valparaiso
Tuesday
Portage 55, Hobart 45
Chesterton 60, Lowell 47
Friday
Valparaiso 69, Portage 51
Chesterton 63, Crown Point 52
Saturday
Valparaiso vs. Chesterton, championship, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Class 3A
Hammond (Civic Center)
Tuesday
Calumet 46, Griffith 43
Lighthouse 60, Clark 32
Friday
Calumet 70, Gavit 56
Hammond 63, Lighthouse 47
Saturday
Calumet vs. Hammond, championship, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central
Tuesday
Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53
New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44
Friday
Hanover Central 61, Knox 39
New Prairie 57, River Forest 35
Saturday
Hanover Central vs. New Prairie, championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Bowman
Tuesday
Roosevelt 56, Lake Station 56
Wednesday
Bowman 70, Bishop Noll 48
Andrean 66, Marquette 61
Friday
Roosevelt 76, Whiting 43
Bowman 62, Andrean 59
Saturday
Roosevelt vs. Bowman, championship, 7 p.m.
North Judson
Tuesday
Hebron 46, North Judson 35
Wednesday
LaVille 59, SB Career 48
Boone Grove 60, Westville 47
Friday
South Central 54, Hebron 53 (OT)
LaVille 59, Boone Grove 41
Saturday
South Central vs. LaVille, championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Kouts
Wednesday
Washington Twp. 64, Covenant Christian 50
Morgan Twp. 80, Hammond Academy 41
Friday
Kouts 59, Washington Twp. 48
21st Century 85, Morgan Twp. 45
Saturday
Kouts vs. 21st Century, championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Triton
Tuesday
Triton 82, West Central 34
Argos 30, Culver 18
Friday
Triton 55, LaCrosse 26
Argos 50, Oregon-Davis 23
Saturday
Triton vs. Argos, championship, 6 p.m.
Illinois
Class 4A
Marian Catholic Regional
Tuesday
Marian Catholic 68, TF South 44
Wednesday
Brother Rice 62, Sandburg 47
Friday
Marian Catholic 72, Brother Rice 62, championship
Class 3A
Oak Forest Regional
Monday
Brooks 60, Bremen 35
Tuesday
Oak Forest 65, Brooks 54
Wednesday
TF North 45, Lemont 40
Friday
Oak Forest 69, TF North 43, championship