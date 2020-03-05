Boys basketball pairings

Here are the pairings for the local boys basketball sectional tournaments from March 3-7.
Indiana
Class 4A
EC Central
Tuesday
Merrillville 88, Morton 46
Wednesday
EC Central 46, Highland 29
Lake Central 60, West Side 54
Friday
Game 4: Munster vs. Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Game 5: EC Central vs. Lake Central, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, championship, 7 p.m.
LaPorte
Tuesday
Culver Academies 62, SB Riley 41
Wednesday
SB Adams 52, Mishawaka 39
Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60
Friday
Game 4: Plymouth vs. Culver Academies, 5 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Game 5: SB Adams vs. Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Saturday
Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Valparaiso
Tuesday
Portage 55, Hobart 45
Chesterton 60, Lowell 47
Friday
Game 3: Valparaiso vs. Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Class 3A
Hammond (Civic Center)
Tuesday
Calumet 46, Griffith 43
Lighthouse 60, Clark 32
Friday
Game 3: Gavit vs. Calumet, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Hammond vs. Lighthouse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central
Tuesday
Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53
New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44
Friday
Game 3: Knox vs. Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Game 4: River Forest vs. New Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Bowman
Tuesday
Roosevelt 56, Lake Station 56
Wednesday
Bowman 70, Bishop Noll 48
Andrean 66, Marquette 61
Friday
Game 4: Whiting vs. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Game 5: Bowman vs. Andrean, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, championship, 7 p.m.
North Judson
Tuesday
Hebron 46, North Judson 35
Wednesday
LaVille 59, SB Career 48
Boone Grove 60, Westville 47
Friday
Game 4: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: LaVille vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, championship, 6 p.m.
Class A
Kouts
Wednesday
Washington Twp. 64, Covenant Christian 50
Morgan Twp. 80, Hammond Academy 41
Friday
Game 3: Kouts vs. Washington Twp., 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Game 4: 21st Century vs. Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Triton
Tuesday
Triton 82, West Central 34
Argos 30, Culver 18
Friday
Game 3: LaCrosse vs. Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Oregon-Davis vs. Argos, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 6 p.m.
Illinois
Class 4A
Marian Catholic Regional
Tuesday
Marian Catholic 68, TF South 44
Wednesday
Brother Rice 62, Sandburg 47
Friday
Marian Catholic vs. Brother Rice, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Oak Forest Regional
Monday
Brooks 60, Bremen 35
Tuesday
Oak Forest 65, Brooks 54
Wednesday
TF North 45, Lemont 40
Friday
Oak Forest vs. TF North, championship, 7 p.m.