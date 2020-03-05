Boys basketball pairings

Boys basketball pairings

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Here are the pairings for the local boys basketball sectional tournaments from March 3-7. 

Indiana

Class 4A

EC Central

Tuesday

Merrillville 88, Morton 46

Wednesday

EC Central 46, Highland 29

Lake Central 60, West Side 54

Friday

Game 4: Munster vs. Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Game 5: EC Central vs. Lake Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, championship, 7 p.m.

LaPorte

Tuesday

Culver Academies 62, SB Riley 41

Wednesday

SB Adams 52, Mishawaka 39

Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60

Friday

Game 4: Plymouth vs. Culver Academies, 5 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Game 5: SB Adams vs. Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Saturday

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, championship, 6 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Valparaiso

Tuesday

Portage 55, Hobart 45

Chesterton 60, Lowell 47

Friday

Game 3: Valparaiso vs. Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Class 3A

Hammond (Civic Center)

Tuesday

Calumet 46, Griffith 43

Lighthouse 60, Clark 32

Friday

Game 3: Gavit vs. Calumet, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Hammond vs. Lighthouse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central

Tuesday

Hanover Central 73, Kankakee Valley 53

New Prairie 65, Wheeler 44

Friday

Game 3: Knox vs. Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Game 4: River Forest vs. New Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Bowman

Tuesday

Roosevelt 56, Lake Station 56

Wednesday

Bowman 70, Bishop Noll 48

Andrean 66, Marquette 61

Friday

Game 4: Whiting vs. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Game 5: Bowman vs. Andrean, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, championship, 7 p.m.

North Judson

Tuesday

Hebron 46, North Judson 35

Wednesday

LaVille 59, SB Career 48

Boone Grove 60, Westville 47

Friday

Game 4: South Central vs. Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: LaVille vs. Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, championship, 6 p.m.

Class A

Kouts

Wednesday

Washington Twp. 64, Covenant Christian 50

Morgan Twp. 80, Hammond Academy 41

Friday

Game 3: Kouts vs. Washington Twp., 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Game 4: 21st Century vs. Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 6 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Triton

Tuesday

Triton 82, West Central 34

Argos 30, Culver 18

Friday

Game 3: LaCrosse vs. Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Oregon-Davis vs. Argos, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, championship, 6 p.m.

Illinois

Class 4A

Marian Catholic Regional

Tuesday

Marian Catholic 68, TF South 44

Wednesday

Brother Rice 62, Sandburg 47

Friday

Marian Catholic vs. Brother Rice, championship, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Oak Forest Regional

Monday

Brooks 60, Bremen 35

Tuesday

Oak Forest 65, Brooks 54

Wednesday

TF North 45, Lemont 40

Friday

Oak Forest vs. TF North, championship, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts