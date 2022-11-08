21st Century boys basketball turns page, has big dreams for this season

GARY — Players from 21st Century don’t like to talk about the overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in last season’s Class 2A semistate. It’s clear they think about it, though.

Coach Larry Upshaw even admits he’s watched and rewatched the game over the summer.

“I just want to see where I went wrong as a coach,” Upshaw said. “There’s so many things I could’ve checked off.”

That’s the past, though. The season began anew in Gary and throughout the state Monday as boys basketball teams opened official practices.

The Cougars may be the Region’s best bet to make a deep postseason run this winter, too. 21st Century was 23-5 a year ago, despite that 68-65 thriller at the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate.

It was Quintin Floyd who took the shot at the end that could’ve tied the game and put the Cougars in the state championship game. The ball wasn’t true, though, and Knights forward Alex Hardebeck grabbed the rebound. Ashton Williamson, who played much of the game in foul trouble, had a chance to end the game in regulation but his shot was long.

Both players are back for their senior years. They’re eager to erase those memories.

“The first two weeks, it was something I was thinking about,” Floyd said. “It ain’t something I sit and think about now. I don’t like to think about bad things.”

Williamson averaged 19.1 points and 11.4 assists as a junior. DJ Moss scored 14.8 and grabbed 8.2 rebounds. Floyd averaged 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds. That’s a formidable trio for opposing defenses to handle.

“The energy got way better and the team chemistry got better, too (over the offseason),” Williamson said.

The biggest loss is Eric Price, a space-eating post who gave 21st Century a defensive presence and was another rebounder.

“We’ll be able to get up and down like we want to but you don’t really replace a big like that unless you get another one,” Upshaw said. “We’ve got some kids with some speed, some kids with some length.”

Players are noticeably bigger than they were a year ago. The Cougars benefitted from an offseason with the school’s brand-new weight room. The hope is the added bulk will help on the boards and at the defensive end.

“Each one of them added about five to seven pounds of muscle,” Upshaw said. “We got killed on the rebounds and (Lafayette Central Catholic) got us into foul trouble.”

Sophomore Lemetrius Williams, who dealt with some injury issues last season, will play a bigger role. Upshaw said he’s improved in every facet of his game and will be a major contributor.

Freshman Terrance Hayes, Jr. has a great jumper, per Upshaw. That gives the Cougars an element they could’ve used last season, too.

“The semistate run changed the whole perspective,” senior Roy Cast said. “Of course it hurt. We’ll play it different this time. We know what to expect.”

Last year was third appearance in the final four since the school became IHSAA eligible in 2012. The program has never played for a state title, though. That’s not lost on Upshaw and he likes to remind his team. He’s got a bad taste in his mouth and he’s ready to wash it out at the water fountains at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“It would mean a lot to me, to the school, to the city of Gary (to play for a state title),” Williamson said. “It would be a great opportunity. “

