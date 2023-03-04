WHITING — There were zero smiles from 21st Century on Saturday night.

As soon as the Class 2A No. 7 Cougars entered the gym, their fans knew they were on a mission.

The mission almost ended, though, after a very competitive Andrean team stormed back to within six in the fourth quarter, but eventually the former perennial 1A powerhouse 21st Century (19-5) came out on top 68-60 in the first semifinal of the Whiting Sectional.

"We embrace the target because it makes us play harder," said Cougars senior forward Quintin Floyd, who scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Winners of six out of their last seven, 21st Century bolted to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter with Ashton Williamson and Floyd both scoring seven points each.

"They played hard and executed down the stretch," 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said. "Andrean gave us all we could handle and we knew they were gonna be tough because they take a lot of charges and took us out of our rhythm."

Andrean (6-17) knows how to win on this stage as well, having won 23 sectional titles entering Saturday night and the 59ers didn't go quietly, forcing the Cougars to commit 13 first-half fouls while trailing by just nine at the half, with leading scorer Aiden Austin scoring six of his 10 first-half points in the second quarter.

Austin scored 25 in the loss for the Niners.

Floyd took over in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his team's 16 points.

"He always gets more focused around this time of year," said Upshaw.

The Niners busted out for a 28-point fourth quarter, but Williamson and Co. were able to keep Andrean at bay with 18 of their own in the fourth.

"We just try to focus and not take any team lightly," said Williamson.

The Cougars will face Illiana Christian (19-5), who narrowly defeated Bowman Academy 60-57 in the second semifinal.

The Greater South Shore Conference champion Vikings got a great performance from senior guard Luke Van Essen, who scored a game-high 28 points with 11-of-15 from the line.

Whenever the Eagles (11-13) got to within three or four throughout the game, Illiana Christian responded with a heads-up play or a hustle play.

They also managed to contain Bowman's leading scorer, Leon Grimes, to 18 points after he exploded for 37 in his team's first-round win.

Zeke Van Essen added 12 and Andy Spoelman contributed 10 in the win.

