A proven scorer already, Kankakee Valley's Cam Webster working to round out his game

Teams looking to scout Kankakee Valley junior guard Cam Webster based off 2021-22 film are in for a surprise when he walks out onto the floor. Gone is his long, bleached blonde hair. He traded that for a buzz cut.

What remains unchanged is Webster’s scoring ability. He led KV with 13.6 points per game last year and is back at it again averaging 19 per contest through six including a 28-point outburst in last Friday’s 68-50 win against Andrean.

The victory was a much-needed shot in the arm to begin Northwest Crossroads Conference play after going 1-4 through the first five games.

“With our early struggles it was definitely nice to really get going,” Webster said. “It was a tough start, especially after last year (starting out 5-1). We thought that would just carry over and this kind of humbled us to work harder.”

Scoring has come naturally to Webster, a lifelong basketball junkie whose parents and older sister all played. KV leans on his production. He realized that quickly when he needed to average 29.5 points and six assists per game through four games in this past summer’s Charlie Hughes Shootout in Indianapolis.

The bigger challenge KV coach Bill Shepherd has thrown at Webster is on the other side of the floor. He’s now tasked with taking on the top guard assignments which meant chasing around Andrean’s Aiden Austin last game and Valparaiso’s Mason Jones the game before as he works to round into a player capable of playing at the next level.

“He’s so competitive that he views it as a challenge he has to take on,” Shepherd said. “He’s an athlete. He knows basketball as well as anyone on our team. It was natural for us to say you’re going to have to guard the best guy and have to want to do that. He’s responded to that well.”

Webster, a lefty, can score at all three levels at the combo guard spot. He started as a freshman more-so as a spot-up shooter but last year did some of everything and is now putting additional focus on driving into contact and posting up on smaller guards.

It’s the latter that’s taken some getting used to. Webster initially shied away from contact. He didn’t like it. As more teams have thrown two defenders at him he’s realized that getting physical is sometimes his only option.

“It’s something I’ve had to work at,” Webster said. “This year, because I’m getting so guarded on the perimeter it’s opened up more lanes for me to go after. At first I struggled with that but I’m getting better with it now is actually wanting that physicality.”

Speed and strength training play a part in that. Webster committed to more time in the gym during the summer months to try and bolster his athleticism which has been particularly helpful matched up checking smaller, quicker guards.

“His defense has improved and we’ve needed it too,” Shepherd said. “I think that’s allowing him to be more engaged on both ends of the floor. He’s having a pretty good start to his junior season and we’re hoping he continues to improve as some of the other guys start to come together, too.”

Both Webster and Shepherd described the Kougars’ start to the season as “slow” and uncharacteristic of what they thought this group was capable of. They showed signs of life keeping within a couple of possessions of Valparaiso in the third quarter until the Vikings ran away late and followed that up with a critical conference win against Andrean.

The NCC runs through Munster until proven otherwise. The Kougars get their shot at the Mustangs in a few weeks but have the Highland Tournament yet to tune up at before then.

Webster still figures his team is capable of a run at the conference and come sectional, he likes their odds even now competing in Class 4A Sectional 2 where four Duneland Athletic Conference teams including Valparaiso and Chesterton loom.

His development — on both sides of the floor — just might dictate how long Kankakee Valley keeps playing.

“We could surprise some people,” Webster said. “We had a few losses early but we’re still looking at conference and sectionals as being goals that we’re all after here.”

PHOTOS: 21st Century hosts Hammond Central in boys basketball web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball