AJ Lux heats up after halftime, leads Crown Point past Munster

CROWN POINT — AJ Lux didn’t shoot great in the first half. The whole of Crown Point didn’t and showed on the scoreboard with Munster leading 35-27.

But the Bulldogs junior got hot in the second half, hit four consecutive 3-pointers in less than two minutes and powered the Times No. 8 Bulldogs to a 61-48 win over the No. 6 Mustangs Friday night.

“Coach (Clint Swan) really got us fired up. We came out ready to play and my teammates set me up, they found me,” Lux said.

Lux finished with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

“AJ was just fantastic tonight,” Swan said. “I don’t remember him forcing anything. He took shots when they came to him, moved the ball when he had to move the ball. I thought he was really good in all facets.”

Munster (5-1) jumped out in front of a tight game in the second quarter, opening the period with an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead. Crown Point (5-1) wasn’t able to get many clean looks until late in the first half and the Mustangs swiped several steals.

The advantage expanded to as much as 10 but a few missed shots Munster prevented pulling away any further.