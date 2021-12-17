AJ Lux heats up after halftime, leads Crown Point past Munster

CROWN POINT — AJ Lux didn’t shoot great in the first half. The whole of Crown Point didn’t and showed on the scoreboard with Munster leading 35-27.
But the Bulldogs junior got hot in the second half, hit four consecutive 3-pointers in less than two minutes and powered the Times No. 8 Bulldogs to a 61-48 win over the No. 6 Mustangs Friday night.
“Coach (Clint Swan) really got us fired up. We came out ready to play and my teammates set me up, they found me,” Lux said.
Lux finished with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds.
“AJ was just fantastic tonight,” Swan said. “I don’t remember him forcing anything. He took shots when they came to him, moved the ball when he had to move the ball. I thought he was really good in all facets.”
Munster (5-1) jumped out in front of a tight game in the second quarter, opening the period with an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead. Crown Point (5-1) wasn’t able to get many clean looks until late in the first half and the Mustangs swiped several steals.
The advantage expanded to as much as 10 but a few missed shots Munster prevented pulling away any further.
“I thought we had opportunities early in that third quarter where they missed, we got it and we had three-on-ones, three-on-twos and we screwed them up somehow. We never scored on them,” Mustangs coach Mike Hackett said. “I thought that was the turning point in the game. If we capitalize on those run-outs, two or three of them, the lead’s a little bit bigger and it might’ve been different.”
Both teams had trouble scoring early in the second half, with several open 3-pointers rimming out until Lux got hot.
He hit consecutive 3s, then stole a pass and hit another just before the quarter-ending buzzer to give Crown Point a 42-38 lead.
“First of all, I think Munster started missing some shots and that helped us a lot to be able to just get down and find some openings. When they score, they’re really good defensively,” Swan said. “We finally started stringing together some consecutive stops and then we were able to get some guys loose early in some possessions and were able to knock down some shots.”
Crown Point’s work on the glass and ball movement kept Munster off balance.
In addition to Lux, Bulldogs senior guard Drew Adzia was able to find some driving lanes. He got to the rim for three layups down the stretch and finished with 16 points.
“They’re really good at finding the open man and most of the time the open man is Lux or Adzia and those two are really good,” Hackett said. “We haven’t been in that situation a lot this year where we had to scramble around and try to make them turn it over. They don’t turn it over a lot. It was good practice for us.”
Brandon Trilli led the Mustangs with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Sean Kimble scored 12.