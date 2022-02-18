AJ Lux locked in from long range as Crown Point knocks off Lake Central

CROWN POINT — Sometimes emotions can get the best of you, but Crown Point junior AJ Lux made sure he kept his in check on Friday night against Lake Central.

Lux buried four 3s in the decisive third quarter and propelled Crown Point to a 66-54 Duneland Athletic Conference victory. Lux hit a third successive 3 in the third to put Crown Point ahead 45-33, and he blew a kiss to the Lake Central student section as he ran back on defense.

“That’s just part of the game,” Lux said with a smile. “We’re all just having fun. It’s fine.”

Lux finished with 25 points, including seven 3s.

“My teammates were just helping me, finding me and setting great screens,” he said. “My teammates, I couldn’t ask for more.”

Lake Central didn’t quit after falling behind by 12 points. Jaiden Clayton drained back-to-back 3s to get LC within 49-46 with 5:25 left in the game. Brandon Escobedo scored down low to cut it to 49-48 with 4:41 left.

“We cut it back down to one, and I don’t know if we would’ve done that a month ago,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “We probably would’ve hung our heads a little bit, and that lead would’ve stretched to 21 or 22. … I was proud of our kids for battling back. We found some rhythm offensively. It really came down to a couple of plays there.”

Lux made it 54-50 with 4:03 left and Crown Point eventually took a 58-50 advantage before LC made one last push. Xavier Williams got a basket off a steal by Clayton to cut it to 58-54 with 1:55 left but the Indians got no closer.

“AJ Lux hit some shots that AJ Lux can hit,” Milausnic said. “I thought we lost him a couple times, and we’ve got to get better at that. But there’s some other shots that he hit because he’s the best shooter in Northwest Indiana.”

Lake Central (9-13, 2-5 DAC) grabbed an early lead on the back of two 3s by Mitch Milausnic, but Crown Point (15-5, 5-2) battled back and took the lead on a steal and basket by Carter Delich late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs led 14-11 at the first stop.

Crown Point took control of the game in the second quarter, and a putback by Seamus Malaski gave CP a 24-19 lead with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter.

Crown Point finished the second quarter on a 7-2 run to go up 29-21 at halftime.

Senior Drew Adzia added 14 points and six rebounds for Crown Point, and Lou Mureiko chipped in the seven points.

“I think our toughness on the interior kind of led to those open 3s there late in the game,” CP coach Clint Swan said. “We did a great job on the boards, getting offensive rebounds. We did a great job limiting their second-shot opportunities, and then finally our shots started falling in the second half and we were able to get some separation.”

Swan said Mureiko played great the whole game.

“We had goofy matchups,” Swan said..” I probably should’ve had him in there more in the second half. He did a great job. He had a great game, and he’s a big reason why we won.”

Mureiko said it’s always good to beat Lake Central

“They’re a big rivalry, so it’s fun.”

Mureiko was happy to contribute to the win.

“I was just trying to find open shooters and just come off screens well and just play hard,” he said.

Lux likes the way the team is progressing.

“We’re getting stuff tied together, and I think we’re going to be really good,” he said. “We’re all locked in. Everybody in there is a great teammate. I just couldn’t ask for more.”

Crown Point used a 10-man rotation and eight players found the scoring column.

“I think this year we’re pretty deep, and everyone just stays ready on the bench,” Mureiko said. “And then we play well together.”

Escobedo led the Indians with 13 points, while Clayton finished with 11 and Mitch Milausnic nine.

