AJ Lux's sharp shooting leads Crown Point past Illiana Christian in season opener

Illiana Christian (1-1) cut the lead to only seven on a Luke Van Essen 3-pointer with about five minutes to go. Lux countered with a trey of his own. The Vikings cut the lead to single digits again in the final minute. Van Essen had a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds to go that could’ve made it a six-point game but it missed.

“If you’re going to hold a team like that to zero in the first quarter, it's a credit to our team. But we knew we had work to do in the second and they started hitting shots. Lux got hot and we missed him on some rotations coming out,” Vikings coach Tom Roozeboom said. “If we fix that in the second quarter, who knows what this score may be.”

Senior point guard Drew Adzia wasn’t able to score until well in the second half for Crown Point (1-0), but Swan said his contributions were important and will be all season. Adzia finished with six points and seven rebounds.