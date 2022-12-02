Already a Michigan City all-timer, Jamie Hodges Jr. still has dreams to chase

MICHIGAN CITY — The name Jamie Hodges Jr. will echo around Michigan City gyms for years to come, long after the senior’s looming graduation at the end of one final high-school season.

If there’s a Mount Rushmore for Michigan City high school basketball, Wolves coach Tom Wells reckons Hodges already has a reserved spot. He’d stand immortalized alongside 1981 Indiana Mr. Basketball Dan Palombizio (Michigan City Rogers), 1984 Indiana Mr. Basketball Delray Brooks (Michigan City Rogers) and 1992 Indiana Mr. Basketball Charles Macon (Michigan City Elston).

Elite company.

“That’s the sort of player he is,” Wells said.

Hodges nearly tossed that aside. The summer before his junior season he accepted an offer to attend Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne but just days before classes resumed he changed his mind and returned to Michigan City to set the program’s single-season scoring record (551 points) all while leading the Wolves to a sectional final.

That change of heart and record-setting junior campaign that followed elevated Hodges into the conversation of all-time greats. It also helped cement a love between star player and those who support the program.

“I feel like the whole city believes in me,” Hodges said. “I feel the support. I feel them rooting for me.”

Hodges feels indebted. He owes gratitude to those who’ve believed in him. He owes leadership to the teammates who turn to him for guidance. He owes effort to the coaches invested in him not only on the court but in the classroom as he tries to find a home on a college basketball roster.

Michigan City belongs to Hodges. The Wolves go as he goes.

“These kids that he’s playing with follow his lead,” Wells said. “I mean every one of them. They live on every word he says. When you talk about the keys to the bus, he’s got the keys to our bus in a lot of ways. Not just when the ball is in his hands.”

Michigan City is well off when Hodges has the ball. He’s scored 1,364 points, fifth all-time for the various Michigan City boys programs — which could see him flirting with 2,000 by the end of his career.

“You can’t keep him from getting to his spots,” Wells said. “He’s got a unique ability. He’s so strong and so quick. But I think the biggest improvement we’ve seen is his mental growth. He doesn’t just know his job. He knows everybody’s job around him and makes everybody better.”

There’s not much that can get in Hodges’ way, either.

Last year, despite nagging illness that left him laying sprawled out on the floor after some games, he led Michigan City through a postseason run that ultimately ended at the hands of South Bend Adams in the sectional finals.

Hodges scored 36 in a losing effort. Michigan City led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before the game unraveled.

That loss fuels Hodges.

“It motivates me,” he said. “It wasn’t supposed to end like that.”

Hodges experienced another setback midsummer when during the midst of his AAU season he started feeling fatigued. He was diagnosed with athlete’s heart, a condition in which an individual experiences an increase in cardiac mass as a result of extended exercise.

Hodges missed out on three months of basketball on strict doctor’s orders, including all of Michigan City’s summer-league action. He returned at the end of August and hasn’t stopped training since.

“I worked extra mornings, two times a day,” Hodges said. “I was constantly in the gym trying to catch up.”

There’s work left to be done and boxes left unticked. With Hodges at the helm, Michigan City will look to contend for a Duneland Athletic Conference championship and potentially snap a sectional title drought dating back to Michigan City Elston’s 1995 crown.

“There’s unfinished business whether it’s in the Duneland or a sectional,” Wells said. “The key thing is to try to get him to stay in the moment. You can’t just start checking those things off. But he understands the grind. He knows what he needs to do.”