MERRILLVILLE — There were tears, smiles and certainly laughs at the Andrean boys basketball year-end banquet Monday night at the Innsbrook Country Club.
The 59ers scored 59 points in their victory over Linton-Stockton in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship to secure the school’s first state title in boys basketball. And even though it’s been over a month since the team left Bankers Life Fieldhouse victorious, the win is still fresh in the minds of all of the players — including those of the past.
Sportscaster and Andrean alumnus Dan Dakich — who graduated in 1981 and led the 59ers to the state semifinals at Market Square Arena in 1980 — was the keynote speaker. And amidst jokes about his disdain for all things southern Indiana, he also praised coach Brad Stangel and his players for allowing him to share in their glory.
“It’s hard to beat a team that comes together and has great leadership and obviously great talent,” Dakich said. “And I do want to say thank you, because you all gave old guys like me a hell of a thrill this year.”
During his speech, Dakich pointed out several players on the team, including senior Matt Lelito and sophomore Nicky Flesher. But his biggest compliments were to sophomore Kyle Ross and senior Johnny Carrothers.
Ross averaged a team-high 16.9 points and team-high 9.2 rebounds and notched 10 double-doubles on the year, including six in the postseason. During his sophomore campaign, he also scored a career-high 31 points against Hammond but was challenged by Dakich to elevate his game even more.
Dakich still holds the school record for most points in a game (49), and he encouraged Ross to “break the hell out of it.”
“I’m definitely going to work out harder,” said Ross, who was named the 59ers’ offensive most valuable player. “What he said really motivated me to break that record, and I’m for sure looking forward to that.”
Ross and the rest of the varsity team sat at a table at the front of the room, with Carrothers seated at the head. Dakich said that when he heard about the team’s postseason run, he asked around to find out who was leading the charge, and it was none other than the 59ers’ two-year team captain.
Carrothers averaged 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.1 assists and tied Ross for the game high with 16 points in the state title game. Carrothers scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter to cap off the team’s come-from-behind win and said it was a joy to relive that feat with an Andrean legend.
“It was just awesome that Mr. Dakich was shouting me out,” said Carrothers, who was named the team’s overall MVP. “It was kind of like he was talking to me one-on-one, and it was great. Like I said, the support the Region has shown us, it’s just a blessing.”
Dakich kept the room laughing and cheering, but he wasn’t the only one to give a heartwarming speech. Before Dakich took the podium, Stangel shared his thoughts about every player on the varsity team and fought back tears as he gave out a few final awards.
In addition to Ross and Carrothers’ recognition, junior Dejai Bartz was named the 59ers’ most improved player and sophomore Deshon Burnett was honored as Andrean’s defensive MVP.
There were several losses the team endured throughout the year in which Stangel said he wasn’t sure how it would bounce back, but he couldn’t have pictured a better ending. He hopes the 59ers will have the opportunity to raise another state championship trophy in the future. However, during this team’s final gathering he just wanted to soak in the 2018-19 season one more time.
“The thing I miss the most is just hanging around the guys,” Stangel said. “We did a couple of different things over the last month, but just being together again has been a lot of fun. We had all 12 guys back and our entire coaching staff and everything else, so it was great.”