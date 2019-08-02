Andrean's Kyle Ross and Lowell's Christopher Mantis go way back. From formerly playing on the same Indy Heat AAU team to facing off in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, the two are extremely familiar with each other's games.
In late July, the rising juniors took part in the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy on campus at the University of Illinois in Champaign. Both hope they can leverage positive performances into improved Division I interest.
“Chris is my guy,” Ross said. “That's one of my best friends that I've ever played with and honestly one of the best players I've ever played with. … It was really fun to see he was doing really good too.”
Ross picked up an offer from Wisconsin-Green Bay in June, while Mantis earned one from Incarnate Word in Champaign. Both are among Indiana's top shooters at their positions and wanted an opportunity to showcase their skills in a way AAU competition doesn't always allow for.
The academy held two sessions that lasted four days each – Mantis and Ross attended separate sessions but overlapped on July 25. Players ran through shooting and defense drills in the morning before playing actual games at night. They also took classes addressing broader life topics like smart social media use.
Ross and Mantis said they felt the structured environment helped them, and their high school coaches agreed.
Andrean coach Brad Stangel said he likes that Ross got instruction from college coaches. Lowell's Joe Delgado said the format made sure players don't end up with only a handful of shots and nothing else, which can happen at AAU tournaments.
The academies have drawn complaints from some college coaches, as few four- and five-star prospects participated. Thus, coaches argued that it's hard to judge prospects who do attend.
On the other hand, Ross and Mantis got the chance to prove they're broadening their arsenals in front of dozens of Division I coaches.
Ross said a UCLA assistant gave him positive feedback, while Mantis took particular advantage of the drills to show off his pure stroke. Mantis shot 45% from 3 and 81% from the free-throw line for Lowell this past season and has great size at 6-foot-6.
“In my opinion, this is probably the best thing they could've done,” Mantis said. “I love AAU. But sometimes you're not having the best game or a group of five is playing so extremely well that they've got to stay on the floor.”
“So I think this academy really helped me personally. I don't know about anyone else, but I got a lot from this academy and think I opened up some eyes.”
Big men like Ross, a 6-foot-7 power forward, rely partially on their team's ball-handlers for service in high school and AAU play. Stangel said Ross has improved his quickness and gotten in better shape this summer, and Ross hopes to keep showing he can play slide down to play small forward.
Ross shot 36% from 3 last season as Andrean's center, but he can handle the ball, too. He feels he showed in drills that he's making progress on that front.
“I can shoot the 3, the mid-range, I can post (up),” Ross said. “To play the 3, I'm gonna need to work on my feet and be able to guard the 3 too. But I think I can definitely make the switch to playing the 3, or play the 4.”
Mantis and Ross will find themselves in similar positions when they return to their prep squads. Both led their respective teams in scoring this past season, and their second-leading scorers — Dustin Hudak for Lowell and John Carrothers for Andrean — graduated.
That means extra shots and responsibility for both players. Defenses will focus in on them even more, but success could lead to better offers for both.
Ross said his goal is win another Class 2A state title while also boosting his own production. The 175-pound Mantis wants to bulk up and build on the Red Devils' Sectional 1 runner-up finish.
"My goal for me is to make my teammates better," Mantis said. "They felt last year how bad that felt when we lost, and I don't want to feel that again.”