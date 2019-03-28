Brad Stangel has won 56 games throughout his three years as the Andrean boys basketball coach.
The 59ers have never had a losing season during his tenure, and although they’ve increased their win total every season and won a sectional championship in 2018, this year was different.
Andrean suffered a 19-point loss to Munster in its second-to-last game of the regular season, but not only did the 59ers bounce back in the postseason, they made history. The team reeled off seven straight victories — six of them by single digits — to secure the school’s first state championship in boys basketball.
After knocking off Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state championship, senior Matt Lelito and sophomore Ben Jones dumped a Gatorade cooler filled with water on Stangel — who was selected as the Times’ Boys Basketball Coach of the Year — to celebrate another dramatic victory.
“I’m gonna need a new suit,” Stangel said with a laugh. “It was very unexpected. I walked into that locker room and I saw Matt Lelito and I thought, ‘Oh, boy. The carpets gonna get wet. We’re gonna get in trouble for this.’ But it was great, and it was a lot of fun. And I’d take it again if it happens.”
The 59ers snapped the Miners’ 12-game winning streak and outscored them 19-11 in the fourth quarter to leave Indianapolis victorious. When the team arrived back in Merrillville, it was escorted around by the Merrillville Police and Fire Department to cap off a memorable day.
Andrean title occurred in storybook fashion. The school was founded in 1959. It’s the 59ers’ 59th school year. The school’s address is 5959 Broadway. In the state championship Andrean scored 59 points to pull out the win.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Stangel said. “I kept thinking, ‘It’s over. It’s finally over, and we won!’ I was so happy for the kids and the players and to watch their joy as they got to experience it. It was terrific, and it’s a very satisfying feeling. I lived the moment through them.”
Stangel doesn’t know if it was luck or destiny, or maybe a little bit of both. He wasn’t initially aware of the 59ers’ point total, but his wife, Jamie Stangel, was completely in tune. When Andrean was down by six points with just over two minutes left in the game, Jamie Stangel admits that she began to concede.
As an Andrean alumna, she desperately wanted for her husband and his team to bring a state title back to her alma mater. However, she thought they would come up a few plays short of a win. She began having conversations with other 59ers fans about how it was still a great season to finish as the state runner-up, but Andrean shocked her and many others by going on one last run to earn a come-from-behind 59-54 victory.
“I turned to my cousin and said, ‘I hope we don’t score another point!’ when I saw the score was 59-54,” Jamie Stangel said. “It’s so cool. It just seems so symbolic and looking back on it, it’s really fun to think about. Because if you are an alum of the school, being a 59er really means something.”
Unwavering support system
Being the spouse of a coach isn’t easy, and Jamie Stangel doesn’t pretend it is.
In fact, she often jokes about being a single parent during the boys basketball season when Brad Stangel is getting home late from practice or a game and she’s putting their three young daughters to bed by herself. It’s not a traditional parental setting, but at the same time Jamie Stangel enjoys the life that she and her husband have carved out for their family.
And even though he isn’t always there as much as he would like, Brad Stangel appreciates everything his wife does in order for him to pursue his passion.
“She is so important to us and to me,” Brad Stangel said. “She does so many things, and it’s fun talking basketball with her. She’s very knowledgeable. She’s very invested. She’ll watch film and tell me things like, ‘Hey, how are you going to guard this guy? You should have run this set.’ And it helps our relationship because that’s kind of what we are and who we are.”
Brad Stangel works full-time as a team sports sales representative for BSN Sports, while Jamie Stangel is a professor at Valparaiso University. During her tenure, which began in the fall of 2013, Jamie Stangel has taught courses in sports management and sports administration. But before she led classrooms, Jamie Stangel commanded the court.
In addition to her husband’s state championship, Jamie Stangel has also etched her name in 59ers history. She graduated from Andrean in 2002, and despite tearing the ACL in her left and right knees during her prep career, she finished with 1,068 points and 411 assists which are both still school records.
Jamie Stangel continued her career at Valparaiso, where she ranks second in single-season 3-point percentage, seventh in career 3-point percentage, eighth in 3-pointers made and 10th in games played. She also played in the Crusaders’ only two NCAA tournament appearances in program history in 2003 and 2004.
After her playing days, Jamie Stangel was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Edgewood College in Wisconsin where she met Brad Stangel, who was a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team. Jamie Stangel said that when she met her future husband while they were recruiting in 2009, she actually turned him down a few times before finally going on a first date. And since then, they haven’t looked back.
“We just happened to meet up at the same place, and because I’m so incredibly charming,” Jamie Stangel said with a laugh. “Brad’s recruiting went from recruiting players for the team to trying to recruit a wife. So obviously he’s a good recruiter.”
A few years later and after they got married, Jamie Stangel said that she received a job offer from her alma mater and decided to move back to Indiana so she could teach at Valparaiso. She added that she was at peace with letting basketball, but that simply wasn’t possible for her spouse.
Brad Stangel wanted to coach and even after leaving his home state to support his wife’s career path, he kept searching and hoping for an opportunity in the Region to continue his career on the sidelines.
In 2016, he got his chance.
The 59ers let go of previous coach Scott Hicko during the 2015-16 season, and in May of 2016 Brad Stangel was hired to take over the program. Early on, he said it was difficult to learn all of the intricacies and details that went into his new position. But if anyone was going to offer unwavering support to the first-year head coach, it was his wife.
“I must have said it so many times since the state championship like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this!” Jamie Stangel said. “I obviously believed in his coaching ability. But this being his first head coaching job, I knew that there might be some growing pains. But even still, you could almost see it coming. I think that he was always trending in the right direction.”
Remembering his roots
A state championship run is delicate and fragile, and Andrean’s was no different.
The 59ers squeaked out a one-point win against Marquette Catholic on a last-second free throw in the North Judson Regional semifinals. They blew a seven-point lead with 54.4 seconds left against Frankton in the first overtime of the Lafayette Jefferson Semistate Championship — only to outscore the Eagles 15-6 in the second overtime and survive. And in the state championship, Andrean used an 11-0 run to close out the game for a five-point victory.
Brad Stangel knows the odds of being the last team standing in the postseason are slim, and he considers himself fortune to have not only experienced winning a state title as a coach but also as a player.
“I think back to those teams all of the time,” Brad Stangel said. “They were high character teams led by a high character coach.”
During his prep career in Wisconsin, Brad Stangel played in three state football championships at Monroe under legendary coach Pat Martin. The Cheesemakers won the state title when he was a freshman and starting kicker in 1992 and when he was a junior and starting quarterback and kicker in 1994. According to Martin, Brad Stangel was one of the best players to come through his program, and there was a stretch in which he scored in 48 consecutive games.
“I’d like to think that the football field helped him accomplish that,” Martin said of Stangel winning his first state championship as a coach. “Being a quarterback and leadership, it all kind of ties together. He understood what it meant to be a good leader, and that’s some of the intrinsic things you get from sports. He carried that over from playing to coaching.”
After high school, Brad Stangel won two national championships in basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville under Bo Ryan, who eventually went on to coach at Wisconsin. Ryan was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year four times and led the Badgers to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015.
Brad Stangel said Martin and Ryan were two of his main coaching influences and added that a lot of the standards he tries to uphold in his program he learned from them. They were uplifting but brutally honest when they needed to be and no matter what a player’s role was on the team, Martin and Ryan made sure he felt included.
Senior guard Nick Wojcicki didn’t play much this season and was mainly a practice player for Andrean. But he said that there isn’t another coach he would have rather finished out his high school career under because Brad Stangel truly appreciated everyone’s contributions — even the reserves.
“I’m extremely happy for him,” Wojcicki said. “Winning the state championship, this is not something that happens every day. It just means a lot to everyone that we won.”
In the state championship, Wojcicki and junior Dejai Bartz didn’t play. But after the 59ers’ leading scorer, sophomore Kyle Ross, converted an and-1 in the fourth quarter, the two locked arms and screamed loudly in support of their teammate.
Brad Stangel said that this year’s team came together to do something special and his wife, Jamie Stangel, believes Andrean wouldn’t be a state championship without her husband getting every player to buy in.
She’s coached before and been around the game for years and said that Brad Stangel’s greatest attribute is his selflessness. Even when there is a moment when he deserves to give himself a pat on the back, his main focus remains on his team and his players.
“If I could just reflect right now, they became really close, all of those guys that were on that roster,” Brad Stangel said. “They were together from the beginning all the way through, and there was a genuine and authentic happiness for each other when they won it all.”