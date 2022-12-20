Armoni Gonzalez comes in clutch for Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Lake Station senior Armoni Gonzalez is not the type of player to shy away from a challenge.

The Fighting Eagles’ point guard was tasked with leading a game-long comeback against Greater South Shore Conference rival Bishop Noll on Saturday on his home floor. Gonzalez stepped up in the second half along with senior running mate Adam Eastland to earn a gratifying 73-70 OT win over the Warriors.

“Adam Eastland, he really played a big role,” said Gonzalez, who hit the eventual game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to seal the big GSSC win. “I think he had a career high (Saturday), and he was knocking down a lot of shots, playing some good defense, and we just took it from there and ran with it all the way through and got the win.”

Lake Station (6-1, 3-0 GSSC) trailed by double digits early and by six, seven or eight points until pulling within 46-43 after three quarters. Eastland finished with a game-high 26 points, and Gonzalez added 19, 15 of which came in the second half and overtime and collected three steals.

“I was kind of rushing it first half,” Gonzalez said. “I had to calm down and lock in on defense first, let it come to me. My team took care of the ball in the second half. We all did good.”

Longtime Lake Station coach Bob Burke said he wasn’t surprised Gonzalez and Eastland stepped up, especially after seniors Willie Miller and Travis Randolph fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“Adam has really been struggling with his shot, and tonight he really found it, and he played extremely well,” Burke said. “Armoni down the stretch, really stepped up for us, too. He hit some big jumpers for us and just handled the ball, didn't turn it over when we needed it. That’s something we've really been focused on this year, and he really stepped up and took care of it for us.”

Gonzalez hit a jumper in the lane to knot the game at 64-64 with 1:15 left to eventually force overtime. Jaedin Reyna, who led Noll (3-3, 2-1) with 21 points, scored to make it 70-70 with a minute left in OT to set up the dramatic finish.

With 13 seconds left in overtime, Lake Station called a timeout to set up the final shot.

“The first screen I had wasn't there,” Gonzalez said. “The defense stopped me, so I called another screen and I was open. I had to execute and make the shot.”

Gonzalez knocked it down and after a timeout, Noll’s desperation 3-ball rimmed out at the buzzer.

“I was very happy I made that shot,” Gonzalez said. “We just had to lock in on defense with 1.8 seconds (left), and we did.”

The Eagles also exacted some revenge, having lost to Bishop Noll 66-63 in last year’s Class 2A Whiting Sectional championship game. Both teams are now in the Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional.

“I don’t let them forget it,” said Burke about the sectional loss. “Every day since that day, it’s been the reminder, ‘Hey, this team is a team we’re going to have to beat to win a conference title. This is a team we’re gonna have to beat to win a sectional.’ It’s great to get this win. It was a great game. I thought we played extremely well.

“... It’s definitely not something we forgot about, and it’s kind of been our battle cry all summer and all season.”

Burke said Gonzalez, who’s averaging 19.1 ppg and 3.4 steals per game, worked hard over the summer to improve his game and has taken on more of a leadership role this season.

“He's much more coachable, a huge leader for us, and he’s so confident,” he said. “I think he's got the best mid-range jumper in the Region. I tell him that every day. I say, ‘Trust it. Just understand how good you can be when you get to it,’ and he's really bought into that confidence.”

PHOTOS: 21st Century hosts Hammond Central in boys basketball web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball