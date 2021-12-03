Ashton Williamson, 21st Century roll past Bowman in game called because of unrelated altercation

The altercation took away from what was an electric atmosphere in 21st Century’s home opener. The Cougars were hyped up for the game, so much so that Williamson was called for a technical foul before the game even started for hanging on the rim. The Eagles knocked down two free throws to start the game and then scored two more quick baskets for an early 6-0 lead.

“We were patient at the start,” Robinson said. “We were focused, but then we ran out of gas in the second half.”

Williamson began to assert his will early in the game. The Calumet transfer was playing in his first varsity home game after he was relegated to junior varsity last season because of his transfer. He made his debut with 21st Century in last season’s sectional loss to Washington Township and the junior said last month that he had circled the home opener on his calendar.

Williamson scored seven of his 12 first-half points in the opening quarter and then he exploded for eight more points in the third quarter. As much as he filled up the basket, he made some jaw-dropping passes to free up his teammates as the Cougars began to hum offensively late in the second quarter.