Ashton Williamson, 21st Century roll past Bowman in game called because of unrelated altercation
BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century roll past Bowman in game called because of unrelated altercation

GARY — Ashton Williamson’s first varsity home game for 21st Century was off to a rousing start before it was ultimately overshadowed on Friday night.

The junior guard had 20 points and a handful of assists to lead the Cougars to a 75-51 victory over Bowman in a game that was called with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an altercation outside the gym that was unrelated to the game.

Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball

Ashton Williamson of 21st Century brings the ball to the basket on Friday against Bowman.

Play was halted several times in the fourth quarter as fans began filing out of the gym as the game was being played. The players took nearly a five-minute break before resuming play. Following a made free throw, the officials once again stopped play and sent both teams to their respective locker rooms. The game was officially stopped moments later.

“(Officials) said it might be dangerous and that we needed to get to the locker room,” Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson said.

Players and coaches stayed in the locker room as the situation outside the arena dissipated. 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw was in the middle of coaching the game when he left the floor midway through the fourth quarter.

Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball

21st Century's Ashton Williamson guards Bowman's Leon Grimes on Friday.

“My youngest son went out to the concession stand and I had to go get him,” Upshaw said. “I had to go get my baby.”

The altercation took away from what was an electric atmosphere in 21st Century’s home opener. The Cougars were hyped up for the game, so much so that Williamson was called for a technical foul before the game even started for hanging on the rim. The Eagles knocked down two free throws to start the game and then scored two more quick baskets for an early 6-0 lead.

Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball

Bowman's Leon Grimes is guarded by 21st Century's Ashton Williamson on Friday.

“We were patient at the start,” Robinson said. “We were focused, but then we ran out of gas in the second half.”

Williamson began to assert his will early in the game. The Calumet transfer was playing in his first varsity home game after he was relegated to junior varsity last season because of his transfer. He made his debut with 21st Century in last season’s sectional loss to Washington Township and the junior said last month that he had circled the home opener on his calendar.

Williamson scored seven of his 12 first-half points in the opening quarter and then he exploded for eight more points in the third quarter. As much as he filled up the basket, he made some jaw-dropping passes to free up his teammates as the Cougars began to hum offensively late in the second quarter.

“It felt good to be back out on the court,” Williamson said. “We had guys that were giving a lot of energy. We just kept playing hard defense because we know that’s what wins games.”

The Cougars broke open a close game late in the second quarter when Roy Cast threw down a rim-rattling dunk that brought fans to their feet. He nearly brought the house down with another dunk moments later, but he missed the attempt off the back of the rim. Cast showed his range in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers to finish with eight points.

Quintin Floyd added 16 points for the Cougars while Willie Grasper had 16 points to lead the Eagles.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

