Athletes, families navigate restricted attendance amid coronavirus pandemic

Recently, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have moved back to the state's "orange" level, which allows for up to 25% capacity at high school sports events. Highland is located in Lake County, but Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington said their attendance restrictions haven't changed just yet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If she is able to attend another game this season or not, Buczkowski is choosing to remain optimistic. Her granddaughter still has one more year of high school, and she hopes that the world is much different by the time Churilla becomes a senior.

"I'm just going to be so happy when I can see her play again," Buczkowski said. "I get my first (vaccine) shot next week, and I'm so excited. If everybody gets the vaccine, maybe we can get things back to normal."

Something out of nothing

When Kouts and South Central squared off in the girls Porter County Conference Tournament championship at South Central, it was hard to tell that there were any fan restrictions.

Attendance was closed off to the general public, but that didn't stop the Fillies' families from creating their own deafening environment. There was cheering, there was chanting and there were even cowbells.