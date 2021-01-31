Athletes, families navigate restricted attendance amid coronavirus pandemic

Throughout the first two years of Chloe Churilla's high school career at Highland, she could always count on her maternal grandma, Marilyn Buczkowski, to be there cheering her on.
This school year has been much different.
Although the IHSAA has resumed prep sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has come at a cost. Ever since athletics continued last fall, several programs have temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 and a few had to withdraw from the postseason.
The effects don't stop there.
Spectators at sporting events around the state and Region have been drastically reduced, and attendance has often been limited to parents, siblings, media and essential personal — leaving Buczkowski and others on the outside looking in.
"It kind of stinks because I know that's something she really enjoys doing," Churilla said. "She loves seeing all of her grandkids play sports, so it stinks knowing that the one thing she always does, she can't do right now. But I guess it's also more motivation to go out and play well so I can tell her about it."
Churilla, a junior, is the leading scorer on the Trojans girls basketball team at 15.8 points per game, and she is also a member of the volleyball and swim programs.
During the 2020-21 school year, Buczkowski has only been able to see her granddaughter compete once. She attended Highland's season opener at Kouts on Nov. 12 since Kouts has had looser fan restrictions than some other Northwest Indiana schools, but she hasn't been in the stands since.
One basketball game. Zero volleyball matches. Zero swim meets.
"She's my last (grandchild) that I get to see," Buczkowski said. "I love watching her in basketball, volleyball and swimming, and I've watched her all the way up through middle school. Even before middle school, she played some soccer, and I always went to her soccer games.
"I just miss it so much."
Churilla said she appreciates her grandma's unwavering enthusiasm about her athletic endeavors and her willingness to support her in any way possible. Since Buczkowski can't be there in person, she's taken a crash course in livestreaming.
"She's figured out how to stream games to her TV, so the couple places that have livestreams, she's been able to watch," Churilla said. "She's actually turned out to be pretty good with that kind of stuff."
For most of the winter, Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties have been in the Indiana State Department of Health's "red" level, which means there is "very high positivity and community spread." The red level requires high school sports events remain closed off to the general public.
Recently, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have moved back to the state's "orange" level, which allows for up to 25% capacity at high school sports events. Highland is located in Lake County, but Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington said their attendance restrictions haven't changed just yet.
If she is able to attend another game this season or not, Buczkowski is choosing to remain optimistic. Her granddaughter still has one more year of high school, and she hopes that the world is much different by the time Churilla becomes a senior.
"I'm just going to be so happy when I can see her play again," Buczkowski said. "I get my first (vaccine) shot next week, and I'm so excited. If everybody gets the vaccine, maybe we can get things back to normal."
Something out of nothing
When Kouts and South Central squared off in the girls Porter County Conference Tournament championship at South Central, it was hard to tell that there were any fan restrictions.
Olivia Marks' rallying cry sparks South Central, helps Satellites down Kouts for PCC Tournament title
Attendance was closed off to the general public, but that didn't stop the Fillies' families from creating their own deafening environment. There was cheering, there was chanting and there were even cowbells.
"They took them away from us and said we couldn't use them," Brad Moyer said, laughing. "But since we couldn't have the boys and girls (championships) together like it would normally be, we decided to get some fatheads and try to create as much spirit as we could."
Moyer and his wife, Melissa, graduated from Kouts in 1995 and 1996, respectively. They met in high school and both played in the PCC Tournament.
Their daughter, Taylor, was able to experience a glimpse of the usual fanfare and excitement last year as a freshman on the Fillies girls basketball team, and despite the unique circumstances looming over this season, they did everything they could to make her sophomore tourney just as memorable.
Although Kouts fell to South Central in the tournament final, it was certainly not for lack of support. As Taylor Moyer competed with her team, her parents and younger brothers, Tyson and Talon, fiercely cheered her on.
Their energy made up for the lack of fans and capped off an eventful day for the Fillies.
"We have a really great group of moms, and we really worked hard during the PCC (Tournament) to try to give the girls the next best thing that we could do for them," Melissa Moyer said. "We did a send-off parade for them when they made it to the championship game. We had firetrucks and a police escort as they headed out of town. We invited the public, and we had signs. It was just something to get them encouraged."
Taylor Moyer said she appreciates her parents, who are both members of the Kouts athletic hall of fame, for essentially making something out of nothing. In addition to their fandom, her parents often stream her team's games via Facebook live and even provide commentary.
The sophomore joked that her family can be a bit ridiculous at times, but she is grateful that they're willing to go above and beyond.
"In the championship, the cheering was so loud," Taylor Moyer said. "I feel like we play better when it's loud, and we haven't really experienced that a lot this year. It's usually such a quiet gym."
The IHSAA's 46th annual girls basketball state tournament begins Tuesday, and while Taylor Moyer is looking to go on a memorable run with her team, she is also looking forward to the day when masks are a thing of the past.
"I'll probably be very nervous," Taylor Moyer said of playing in a packed gym. "I've gotten used to it just being my parents and my teammates' parents. With the whole school there, there's more pressure but it's also more fun. So, I think I can get over that."