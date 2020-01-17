GRIFFITH — Landen Babusiak is the two-way, game-changing player teams covet, and he made plays on both ends of the court Friday.
The sophomore had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, and swatted seven shots for good measure, in Hanover Central's 70-53 Greater South Shore Conference win over host Griffith on Friday night.
"Shutting down the paint is a big part of my game," said Babusiak, a 6-foot-9 center. "I take a lot of pride in that."
Eighth-year Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse has more than just Babusiak's play to be happy about. He believes this is the best team he's coached since he has been there.
The visiting Wildcats rolled to their fifth straight win and remained undefeated in the GSSC with their win over the second-place Panthers.
Hanover Central (12-1, 5-0 GSSC) had three players in double figures and opened up a 15-point lead after the first quarter.
Hanover Central senior guard TJ Burt picked up the pace early by hitting three of his first four shots en route to seven points in the opening period.
"We now have one of everything," said Clouse. "We've never had a player like TJ and Landen together and we have an all-world guard in Dom (Lucido) and hard workers like Kameron Ludwig and Joey Glidewell. We've never had five of these guys together at once."
Griffith (8-4, 3-2) responded by opening the second quarter on an 8-2 run.
The Wildcats then scored 11 straight points to keep the Panthers at bay, as Lucido got it going with eight of his game-high 19 in the second quarter.
Griffith got a 3-pointer from senior forward Tyler Knezevich to finally stop the run, but on the ensuing possession Lucido went coast-to-coast and converted on a three-point play with an acrobatic layup and the free throw.
"Dom is unreal," Clouse said. "It's gonna suck losing him next year, that's for sure. He's our leader and all the guys love him."
Burt contributed 17 points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.
Hanover Central won its second sectional in program history last year and are poised to win another, and possibly more.
"There is no hesitation to get everyone the ball in a tough situation," Babusiak said. "Our chemistry is incredible."
Senior guard Oshawn Lee topped Griffith with 16 points, while Knezevich added 14 and Helal Issa sunk three triples.