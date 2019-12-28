HIGHLAND — Luka Balac didn’t have his best night, but with the game on the line, he came through in the clutch.
Munster’s junior guard scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to push his team to a 47-38 victory over Times No. 9 Lake Central on Saturday. The No. 6 Mustangs have now won two straight Highland Holiday Hoopfest titles, and Balac capped off the win with a two-handed jam in the closing seconds.
After posing for a few pictures with the trophy, Balac thanked his teammates for believing in him even though he was struggling throughout much of the contest. The junior shot just 5 of 15 from the field and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. However, he remained confident and strung together a series of momentum-swinging plays for Munster (8-1) when it need them the most.
“I took a couple bad shots,” said Balac, who was named to the All-Tournament Team. “But I knew if I stayed aggressive and just did what I do, we would come out on top.”
While Balac took the reins in the final period, it was fellow junior Clayton Bubash who helped the Mustangs get off to a strong start. The 6-foot-5 forward tied Balac and senior guard Josh Davis for team high with 12 points and scored seven of his points in the first quarter.
“I was just trying to seal my man and get open by the rim,” Bubash said. “I just had to keep working.”
Most of Bubash’s success came in the paint, where the junior used every inch of his lengthy frame to dominant his opponents with putback layups and post moves. Throughout the entire game, he proved that he wasn’t afraid of getting physical down low and also showed off his range by nailing his lone 3-point attempt.
Bubash started in place of junior forward Jeremiah Lovett, who missed Munster’s last two games due to a sprained ankle. Lovett sustained the injury in the Mustangs’ first-round win over Gavit, and since then, Bubash has embraced his increased workload.
“Jeremiah is a huge part of our team,” Bubash said. “But when he got hurt, I was the next man up. That’s what (coach Mike) Hackett kept saying. I just wanted to accept my role and be successful.”
During Musnter’s morning shootaround, Hackett reminded his team that it would be facing its rival and nothing would come easy.
The Indians trailed almost the entire night until senior guard Nick Anderson drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the game at 33. Senior forward Hunter Zezovski made a baseline jumper a few plays later to give Lake Central a 35-33 lead with four minutes to play.
Hackett called timeout to help his team regroup, and from that point on, the Mustangs went on a 14-5 run to secure their sixth straight win. Munster will host Lake Central (6-3) next Friday in its first game of 2020. Even though both programs will meet again soon, Hackett made sure to soak in the victory.
“We’re happy. We’re back-to-back champions,” Hackett said. “It’s a good way to end 2019 — to be holiday tournament champs and to beat our rival. Lake Central is our biggest rival, so to beat them in the last game of (2019), it feels good.”