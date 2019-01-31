WHITING — The empty bleachers stand out more than the fans in attendance as the Whiting and Hebron boys basketball teams take the court on a snowy, 9-degree Friday night.
Most onlookers wear glazed looks on their faces, perhaps wishing they could curl up on the couch at home. Downstairs in an 8-foot deep locker room that looks straight out of the 1950s, Jaylan Robinson gets ready for work.
Robinson undresses and pulls on his uniform — the infamous black-and-white stripes that invoke rage in so many fans and awaken their inner Bobby Knight. He heads up to the court with fellow referees Craig Faught and Drew Dzieglowicz to watch warm-ups when the public address announcement comes, with a reaction akin to a flight attendant reading safety guidelines to apathetic passengers.
“Attention adults! The IHSAA and Ivy Tech remind you nobody likes to be yelled at.”
The announcer reads the starting lineups and players greet each referee with a cordial fist bump. For the first few minutes of play on Jan. 25, there aren’t many protestations from fans or coaches. Robinson doesn’t even call his first foul until nearly four minutes in.
Shortly into the second half, the fans start.
“That was a horrible call!”
“They should take your whistle away!”
While the atmosphere at this low-stakes game was tame, it illustrates the baseline of what high school athletic officials deal with every day. On Jan. 7, Indiana High School Athletic Association commissioner Bobby Cox co-authored an op-ed with Karissa Niehoff, the executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations titled, “Dear Mom and Dad: Cool It.”
There’s a major shortage of high school athletic officials, and recent data showing as much prompted Cox and Neihoff’s letter. More than 75 percent of officials surveyed by the National Association of Sports Officials said they quit due to poor adult behavior. The NASO also claims 80 percent of officials quit after two or fewer years. Officials in Northwest Indiana say there are fewer young referees than ever.
That’s what makes Robinson unique. He bucks the trend. At 21 years old, he already has a full varsity basketball schedule. It often takes officials five or six years to work their way up to calling varsity games, and Robinson said the next-youngest official he has worked with was 26.
With the shortage of officials and the shift to three-person crews, Robinson gets games whenever he wants, at times taking more than one per night. He said he’s glad to make the extra money, but most his age don’t see it that way.
“Getting yelled at by parents, getting yelled at by coaches, getting yelled at by fans,” Robinson said. “They’re like, ‘Why do I want to sit here and get yelled at for 14, 15 minutes a game?’”
Bigger problem: Fans or coaches?
While anecdotal evidence of increasingly poor sportsmanship surfaces all the time, the NASO survey results outline the bleak state of sporting etiquette and behavior.
Over 57 percent of 17,487 officials surveyed nationwide said they feel sportsmanship is getting worse. More than 39 percent said parents are the root of the problem, while over 29 percent said coaches cause the most problems.
Officials and coaches diverge on that point. Robinson, Faught and Dzieglowicz all agreed: Fan behavior may encourage new officials to quit or discourage prospects from starting, but coaches are the most difficult to deal with. Robinson said that while some coaches haven’t caused any problems, the worst question every call and don’t understand the rule book.
Coaches surveyed said they think sideline decorum at the high school level has either improved or stayed the same compared to 10 to 20 years ago, and Valparaiso boys coach Barak Coolman said today’s behavior “pales in comparison” to the past.
Crown Point boys coach Clint Swan said that while he feels coaches used to imitate Knight’s belligerence years ago, he has noticed more reports of inappropriate fan behavior than ever before. Refs don’t always call high school games, either — LaPorte girls coach Rob Walker said that club coaches have gotten worse and worse.
For referees who have been around a long time and have established mutual respect with coaches, it’s easier to contain them as they roam up and down the bench, steaming over calls. For young officials, it isn’t easy.
“When a veteran coach sees a young (ref) out there, they’re gonna eat him alive,” Faught said.
Robinson hopes to continue advancing through the officiating ranks, supplementing income earned from his day job with the city of East Chicago. Unfortunately for him, it’s hard to gain exposure without officiating playoff games — and coaches hold half of the vote. The other factors in postseason assignments — things like test scores and number of games worked — are in the referees' control.
Officials said such a setup incentivizes pandering to poorly behaved coaches in order to earn their votes. Coolman said coaches aren’t the best evaluators of referees anyway and that “there are so many mixed motives.”
Can referees effectively control unruly coaches when they need to stay on their good side?
“I have seen and I have heard that officials that are trying to make their way higher, that does play a part,” Robinson said. “They’re making friends with coaches, and I have seen with my own eyes coaches deserving a technical foul, coaches deserving to get throws out of a game, and it doesn’t happen. … Officiating, to get tournaments, to get the big games — to me — is very political.”
Faught, Dzieglowicz and Clem Hollingsworth, one of Robinson’s superiors with the Northwest Athletic Officials Association, all say Robinson’s temperament sets him apart. Even when a Whiting player storms to the bench loudly berating Robinson after fouling out, Robinson stays stone-faced.
“It takes, really, two to argue,” Hollingsworth said. “But if you’re screaming and I’m not, eventually you’re gonna look like a clown, and/or you’ll calm down to my demeanor and we can have a dialogue. He just has that knack about not being angry, not being back-and-forth with people.”
Hollingsworth said three-person crews began working games in the mid-2000s. The IHSAA recommends three in its rule book.
Cleaning it up
A former member of E.C. Central’s basketball team, Robinson grew up with a love of the game that was supported by Madeline Hurt and Maria Feliciano of the East Chicago Boys and Girls Club. Robinson spent many days playing and officiating at the club as a child and teen, and Hurt and Feliciano first encouraged him to try officiating.
The Boys and Girls Club covered his registration and membership fees for refereeing classes and certification. Three years later, he has ascended to the status of one of the Region’s top young officials, according to his fellow referees.
There aren’t many success stories like Robinson’s. He tried to get friends involved, but they either showed no interest or dropped shortly after starting. Faught said many forget that officiating is more a hobby than a job, and few young adults view being verbally abused as a fun way to spend their free time — even if it helps make them a few bucks.
“This is something that may be hard to address, but I think the athletic departments’ ability to have a visual presence (is needed),” Hollingsworth said. “It doesn’t have to be the athletic director; it can be a security guard. It can be someone of authority to be present, table side, available throughout the contest and be able to head off some of those fans who think they can say whatever they want because they paid $5 to get into the game. I think that is a big something that’s missing.”
Both referees and coaches have noticed the result: Older officials are forced to stick around longer than they used to. Robinson said that while some of these veterans remain effective thanks to their experience and relationships with coaches, others decline as they lose their mobility.
Robinson said a wide variety of factors aside from sportsmanship have contributed to the referee shortage. While the IHSAA heavily promotes its #FaceOfSportsmanship campaign on social media, it hasn’t posted on Facebook and has just four retweets about how to become a referee since girls basketball started on Oct. 29. It takes 75 correct answers out of 100 questions on an open-book test and annual dues for a referee association. Robinson said is in the range of $30. The Northwest and Lake County associations waive the first-year dues for new recruits.
Robinson has always been a high achiever — aside from his meteoric rise in the officiating world, he’s a former E.C. Central class president and has had multiple interviews to join Crown Point’s police force, where he would be one of the youngest officers on the force if hired.
In his ideal future scenario, Robinson hopes to referee in college or the NBA. It’s an uncommon goal, to be sure. If the state of sportsmanship doesn’t change, it appears it will be even rarer among young adults going forward.
“It’s really not about the money,” Hollingsworth said. “I think the unnecessary abuse that fans render toward officials — it’s a lost art to come and root for the team.”