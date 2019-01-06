LAPORTE — Spike Albrecht may not have played in the Porter County Conference as a star guard at Crown Point, but the former Michigan and Purdue basketball player certainly was aware of the conference.
Albrecht, who lives in Crown Point, was the guest speaker at the PCC Basketball Tournament Sportsmanship Banquet at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium on Sunday afternoon. Albrecht is best known for scoring 17 points off the bench in the first half against Louisville in the 2013 NCAA national title game when he was a freshman with the Wolverines.
Albrecht shared stories of that season as well as his basketball journey during a 20-minute speech that ended with a simple request for the student-athletes in attendance.
“We had a saying at Michigan: 'Play hard, play smart, stay together and finish strong. And most importantly, have fun,'” ,” Albrecht said.
Albrecht delivered his speech an hour before the PCC revealed the draw for its upcoming conference tournaments. The 47th PCC girls tournament will begin Jan. 14 at Boone Grove and the 96th PCC boys tournament will begin Jan. 16 at Kouts. Both championship games will be held Jan. 19 at Kouts.
Athletes, coaches, administrators and fans from all eight PCC schools attended the event Sunday, which was held at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium for the first time because the Porter County Expo Center is undergoing remodeling.
Albrecht spoke to the Westville basketball programs last year at the request of athletic director and girls basketball coach Josh Goeringer. The pair know each other from basketball camps in Crown Point and Goeringer asked Albrecht if he’d be interested in speaking at Sunday’s event.
“We had him come in last year and talk about tournament mentality and his experiences,” Goeringer said. “He did such a great job and it worked out great to have him come this year.”
Albrecht told the crowd he didn’t have any college offers while he was in high school. He said Boston College came to see him play at Crown Point, but that the coaches left after the first quarter. Albrecht received an offer from Michigan while he was doing a postgraduate year at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts.
“(Michigan coach John) Beilein said to me that I was either going to get him fired or make him look really smart,” Albrecht said. “I told him I’d do my best not to get him fired.”
Albrecht played sparingly as a freshman until the national title game when starting point guard Trey Burke was saddled with foul trouble against Louisville. Albrecht didn’t expect to play in the championship game, but he delivered when his number was called, a lesson he shared with the audience.
“You have to stay ready at all times, even if you don’t think you’re going in,” Albrecht said. “After the game one of my coaches said, ‘Don’t let this be the highlight of your career.’ Well, I hate to break it to him, it was the highlight.”
Albrecht went on to have two more productive seasons for the Wolverines before undergoing bilateral hip surgery and missing much of his senior season. He transferred to Purdue for his final season of eligibility in 2016-17. Albrecht is now working in pharmaceutical sales for Amgen in Chicago.
“I thought I had it all planned out,” Albrecht said. “I was going to get paid to play basketball overseas, maybe in the NBA. Two hip surgeries later and it’s a different story. It’s unfortunate how my Michigan career ended, but I’m glad I went to Purdue. I didn’t want to have any regrets.”
Albrecht told the crowd to keep dreaming and believing while trusting that everything happens for a reason. He said academics and character were two of the reasons he earned a scholarship to Michigan and he wrapped up his speech by telling everyone that a positive mindset goes a long way in life.
“Persistence is probably the word I’d use to define me and my journey,” the 5-foot-11 Albrecht said. “I faced a lot of adversity and was always told that I wasn’t good enough or big enough. I carried that with me and I wouldn’t let people tell me what I could or couldn’t do.”
Albrecht’s speech was well received by the crowd and his message hit home with the athletes that are facing their own adversity as they prepare for the upcoming conference tournament.
“He showed that to get where you want to be it takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” Morgan Twp. senior Trevor Braden said. “This was a great event and we’re all excited to be here. Yes, we’re all rivals, but it’s awesome to be able to come together for this event and to see everybody in one place.”
Draw announced
The PCC tournament draw was held at the conclusion of the banquet Sunday afternoon as Albrecht did the honors in selecting the teams.
There was some drama on the girls draw to begin the proceedings as South Central (13-4, 5-1) and Morgan Twp. (10-6, 3-1) are the only two teams in the league with only one conference loss. They were the last two teams announced and they’ll meet Jan. 15 at Boone Grove. The Satellites knocked off Morgan Twp. 46-38 on Dec. 4.
Not only will Kouts be hosting the boys tournament this year, but the Mustangs (9-0, 3-0) got a favorable draw. They are set to face Boone Grove (1-8, 0-4) Jan. 17. The Mustangs have won their three conference games by an average of nearly 25 points. Morgan Twp. (7-1, 2-0) and Washington Twp. (7-2, 3-0) are the two other undefeated boys PCC teams and they landed on the opposite side of the bracket from Kouts.
The Cherokees defeated Westville at the buzzer in the boys championship game last year as Braden scored the game-winner in a 45-43 victory. The Morgan Twp. girls made it a clean sweep for the Cherokees last year, beating LaCrosse 56-34 in the championship game. The Morgan Twp. girls have won back-to-back titles and are one of just three schools (South Central, Boone Grove) to win the tournament title in the last 10 years.