Basketball game stopped early due to fight, suspect threatening to get firearm, police say

GARY — A basketball game was cut short after someone was heard threatening to get a firearm during a fight in a school parking lot Friday night, police said.

Officers were called at 9:06 p.m. for a fight at Seventh Avenue and Washington Street at 21st Century Charter School of Gary, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Someone involved in the incident was overheard stating they would go get a firearm, however no firearm was recovered from the scene, Hamady said. There were no reported shots fired or injuries.

Inside the school, a Steel City rivalry game was underway between 21st Century and Bowman, however it ended early at 9 p.m. with 21st Century beating Bowman 75-58 with 3:01 remaining when play was stopped.

The game was halted due to the developing incident in the parking lot, said 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw.

Multiple Gary officers were seen responding to and securing the scene Friday night. The incident remains under active investigation and no arrests had been made as of 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

Times writer Paul Oren contributed to this story.

