Willie McCarter’s journey from a reserve high school basketball player to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame is fitting of a movie script.
The 1965 Roosevelt graduate was a bench player for the Panthers before blossoming at Drake and becoming a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1969 NBA Draft. McCarter eventually started coaching, culminating with a three-year stint as the head coach at Detroit Mercy from 1979-82.
McCarter moved to Jackson, Michigan, where he transitioned out of basketball and began working at the Southern Michigan Correctional Facility. McCarter was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Centennial team in 2007, two years after he experienced the first of several crippling strokes that resulted in McCarter undergoing brain surgery.
McCarter experienced six more strokes in 2010 which have left him unable to speak and with partial paralysis on the right side of his body. He is now able to communicate by pointing at letters with the assistance of longtime girlfriend Mary Sanders.
Through all the medical hardships, McCarter is planning on being in New Castle this March when he is one of 12 individuals inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It’s a great privilege and an honor,” McCarter said through the help of Sanders. “Good support and hard work were the major factors. The support began at home with a mother who didn’t allow me to quit. It continued at Roosevelt with Coaches Leak and Dowell and my teammate Dolph Pulliam. I was assured by them that hard work would pay off.”
It was Pulliam, a teammate on the 1965 semistate Roosevelt squad, that played in integral role in getting McCarter to Drake. McCarter eventually led the Bulldogs to the Final Four in 1969, averaging a team-high 20.4 points per game. McCarter was named to the 1969 NCAA All-Final Four tournament team to cap off a career that never would’ve happened had Pulliam not put his foot down.
“I wasn’t recruited by any colleges,” McCarter said. “(Roosevelt) teammates Dolph Pulliam and Larry Wright received scholarships to Drake. The coach, Maury John, asked Dolph if there was anyone else at Roosevelt worthy of recruiting.”
Pulliam lobbied for McCarter, but John pushed back according to the Roosevelt teammates, saying he was only interested in players who started for the Panthers.
“Nobody wanted Willie McCarter,” Pulliam said. “Coach John asked if he was one of the starters and when I said no, he said no. I finally told him that we’ve got to get Willie to Drake, and if he wanted me to come to school, he needed to take Willie. I told him he’d thank me later for taking on Willie McCarter.”
Luck was on McCarter’s side, or so he thought at the time, as a recruit from New York didn’t get a qualifying ACT score, allowing McCarter to get the final available scholarship. McCarter held up his end of the bargain and eventually had 24 points and 16 rebounds in an 85-82 loss to UCLA in the 1969 national semifinals. The Bruins went on to win the national championship while Drake knocked off North Carolina in the third-place game.
“Being part of a successful team at Drake allowed me to be seen and get drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers,” McCarter said. “When I was younger, I attributed my success to luck. Now I realize that God had a plan for my life and I was blessed.”
McCarter’s playing career was a steady climb to the top, only to fall just short of the ultimate prize. The Panthers reached the 1965 semistate before falling to Fort Wayne North 74-65. Drake made it to the Final Four in 1969 and then the Lakers made it to the NBA Finals in McCarter’s rookie season, only to fall to the New York Knicks. Still, McCarter takes pride in every moment of the journey.
“They were all of equal importance to me,” McCarter said. “They all brought precious memories that will forever be in my heart and mind. My hope is that the youth will be inspired to persevere and strive for success, when in the beginning it didn’t seem possible.”
Bob Smock, a 1965 graduate of Hebron, also will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in March. He totaled 1,591 career points in three seasons with the Hawks and won the Porter County Conference MVP honors each season.
His career averages were 22.7 points and 15.2 rebounds per game and he shot 61 percent from the field.
At Indiana Central College, Smock totaled 1,203 points, 607 rebounds and 194 assists in 106 career games.
Upon graduation he served as a teacher, coach and counselor at North Newton, Twin Lakes, Tri-County, Frontier and McCutcheon high schools from 1969-2006.