Bishop Noll wins first sectional title since 2016

WHITING — Angel Alvarez was challenged before the game while he was warming up.

"You better get more than four," the Bishop Noll fan said in reference to his point total in the team's 75-60 semifinal win over Andrean on Friday night.

Alvarez responded in a big way to the fan by matching that point total, and then some, in the first quarter alone in Bishop Noll's 66-63 win over Class 2A No. 10 Lake Station in the Whiting Sectional final on Saturday night.

"That was my uncle, Carlos Alvarez," said Alvarez, who scored a team-high 17 points, including eight in the first period. "I heard him from the start."

The star sophomore was forced out early during the Andrean game after he bruised his tailbone in the second quarter after a layup attempt.

"I wasn't gonna let the injury slow me down," said Alvarez.

Bishop Noll coach John Dodson III made an eye-opening statement after the win about Alvarez.

"Maybe this is a bold statement. I don't think so, but Angel is one of the best sophomores in this area and is overlooked," the first-time sectional title winning coach said. "He's never afraid of the moment and he steps up and leads us, even as a sophomore."

Bishop Noll (11-12) played Saturday's first quarter versus Lake Station a lot like its one against Andrean, as the Warriors cranked up the energy early and darted to a 15-6 lead while ultimately taking a seven-point lead into the second quarter.

Dodson III marveled at how his team was able to take it up a couple notches to set the tone and knows what's ahead of him next week, as the Warriors will play in the second game of the Class 2A North Judson regional against the winner of the Westview Sectional in No. 2 Eastside or No. 3 Central Noble.

"We knew we had to take it to Lake Station because of what they have done this year," he said. "We also know what we're up against in 2A, but at this point is us against ourselves and just getting better everyday."

Winners of five straight before Saturday, Lake Station (21-4) wasn't going anywhere though, as it took the lead on multiple occasions in the second and third quarters.

Leading scorer Willie Miller, who passed the 1,000-point mark on Saturday, poured in 24 including eight in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Eagles junior guard Armoni Gonzalez, who finished with 18, scored eight points, which was just as many as Noll scored in the period.

Down 45-44, the Eagles scored the last six points in the third quarter.

The fourth belonged to the Warriors, though, as Johnny Alford hit five free throws in the period on his way to seven fourth-quarter points.

Down 52-49 with 5:20 left in the game, Angel Alvarez hit a three to tie it and on the next possession, his cousin and son of the fan who challenged Angel, Carlos Alvarez hit a three after getting a pass from Angel, who drove to the basket and hit a wide open Carlos.

"That's just all from the chemistry we have playing together," said Angel.

Dodson III said there were many long nights before the sectional title win.

"This same team went 4-17 last year," he said. "We had many nights where we hung our heads, but they were learning how to win and (Saturday) it paid off."

Lake Station won a school record 16 straight games to start the season and this is considered to be one of the most successful, if not the most, in program history.

With all juniors in the starting lineup, the Eagles will be even more dangerous next year.

"We don't want this one game to define our season because we continued to fight," Lake Station coach Bob Burke said. "It's probably the most successful, at least it is in my 10 years, but you don't look past 21 wins, so it's gotta be up there."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.