Blake Creech stands tall on defense in Portage win

PORTAGE — Portage’s guards are going to get beat defensively. It’s an inevitable toll that comes with three freshman heavily involved in the rotation.

When it does happen, though, the Indians have a weapon waiting.

Senior forward Blake Creech.

“He can jump,” Portage coach Bryon Clouse said. “That back-line defense that he offers with his leaping ability is huge. Even if he doesn’t get it, he’s altering it. Every good defense needs somebody in the back like him.”

Creech put that on display late in Portage’s 48-38 win against Morton on Friday to close out the regular season.

After hitting a baby jumper to go ahead 37-35 with 6:31 left, Creech got back into a defensive stance and waited. When a Morton guard got into the paint he was there to elevate and block a shot to give the Indians possession the other way again.

The only problem was Creech landed awkwardly on the ground and knocked the wind out of himself.

“So that wasn’t good,” Creech said. “But I felt like I had to do something at that point because they had just hit a couple of 3s I was supposed to help on but was late to. I felt like I had to make it up.”

Portage (15-8) and Morton (10-13) exchanged the lead twice more after that sequence before the Indians pulled away on a frustrating offensive night for both sides. Portage junior guard Kamari Slaughter scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half before Morton climbed back into the game behind 35 points between seniors Ladaion Barnes and Amari Northcutt.

When Portage’s offense went away, its defense held firm. Clouse lamented missed layups and open jumpers that wouldn’t fall and became “contagious” misses. But he said it's defensive nights like the Indians put together against Morton that have allowed them to win the most games in a regular season since 2014-15.

“Going into sectionals I’m really proud with a defensive performance like that,” Clouse said. “That’s been our calling card all year and will continue to be.”

Creech provides the base for that from the back. The 6-foot-4 forward plays at an undersized weight compared to some of the other posts in the Duneland Athletic Conference but makes up with his ability to fly through the air.

Jumping has always been something Creech said he could do better than other kids his age. He’s gone as far as to research what makes people better jumpers and spends summers doing exercises to improve his vertical leap.

“I just really like jumping,” Creech said. “It’s all I can say. I have watched a lot of technique videos because I’ve always been into it whether it be blocking shots or dunking. That’s always been the coolest part of basketball to me."

Clouse has seen opposing players regret coming into the paint to put Creech to the test.

“He’s a skinny son of a gun but with his leaping and length he minimizes being a little undersized,” Clouse said. “We just need to him to play strong. Sometimes he gets bullied a little bit and I have to let him know to be a little tougher down there.”

Creech finished with four points and 10 rebounds. He averages about 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the year. The three-year starter said Clouse’s commitment to getting the Indians to buy in defensively had made all the difference in his final season and that it gives them the ability to beat just about anyone.

Times No. 1 Chesterton, No. 2 Valparaiso and No. 4 Crown Point all loom in next week’s Portage Sectional.

Creech and his defense will be put to the test.

“I feel like we can make a run,” he said. “If we do what we need to do on defense I for sure think we can do something in sectionals.”

