Bowman, Boone Grove win sectional titles; Hanover Central loses
alert urgent

Koron Davis, Bowman

Bowman's Koron Davis led the Eagles to their second straight sectional championship on Saturday.

 John Luke, File, The Times

CLASS 3A

Hanover Central falls to New Prairie: Hanover Central's bid for a third-straight championship fell short. New Prairie handed the Wildcats a 56-40 loss. Hanover Central (17-7) won the Greater South Shore Conference this season.

CLASS 2A

Bowman tops Marquette: Koron Davis is playing perhaps the best stretch of basketball and guided Bowman to consecutive sectional championships. The Eagles (11-12) won 70-58 over Marquette at Whiting on Saturday. It's the seventh sectional championship in program history for Bowman, which advances to play Boone Grove at the North Judson Regional next Saturday. Davis was missed the first game against Marquette, an 82-62 Blazers win on Jan. 19.

Boone Grove routs host-New Judson: Boone Grove won its 12th sectional title in program history, and its first since 2013. The Wolves (18-6) defeated North Judson on its home floor, 53-39. They advance to the North Judson Regional and will play Bowman in the semifinal on Saturday at 9 a.m. With its win on Saturday, the Wolves' 18 wins this season match their total from the previous four seasons, which includes a 6-60 stretch from 2016-2019 before a 12-11 campaign last season.

