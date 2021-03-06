Bowman, Boone Grove win sectional titles; Hanover Central loses

CLASS 3A

Hanover Central falls to New Prairie: Hanover Central's bid for a third-straight championship fell short. New Prairie handed the Wildcats a 56-40 loss. Hanover Central (17-7) won the Greater South Shore Conference this season.

CLASS 2A

Bowman tops Marquette: Koron Davis is playing perhaps the best stretch of basketball and guided Bowman to consecutive sectional championships. The Eagles (11-12) won 70-58 over Marquette at Whiting on Saturday. It's the seventh sectional championship in program history for Bowman, which advances to play Boone Grove at the North Judson Regional next Saturday. Davis was missed the first game against Marquette, an 82-62 Blazers win on Jan. 19.