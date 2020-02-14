Bowman routs No. 1 Hammond, snaps Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak

Robinson also heaped praised onto Jacques Williams, who had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The senior forward has made a name for himself as a next-level dunker and was nominated to compete in the High School Slam Dunk Championships at the NCAA Final Four in April if he receives enough votes. Williams threw down two more dunks Friday, but his most notable plays were an alley-oop assist to Cleveland for a dunk and a vicious, chase down block at the end of the first quarter.

Wildcats guard Tim Wilder broke free for what appeared to be a wide open layup on a fast break, but just as he shot the ball towards the rim, Williams came flying in and smashed it off the backboard. The ferocious rejection brought Bowman’s fans to their feet and simply added to Williams’ growing stardom in the Region.

“It felt good because he thought he was going to lay up it, so I had to throw it,” Williams said. “I had to block his shot off of the glass, and it started to get the team going so we could play more (defense).”