Bowman routs No. 1 Hammond, snaps Wildcats’ 14-game winning streak

HAMMOND — Early in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Times No. 1 Hammond, Bowman’s Koron Davis put the whole gym on notice.
The junior guard took off on a fast break and threw down a right-handed tomahawk jam on Eagles senior center Michael Anderson.
After drawing a foul and flushing the ball through the basket, Davis calmly looked at the crowd and then drained his ensuing free throw. The highlight-reel play was just one of many as Bowman rolled to a 77-49 road victory and snapped Hammond’s 14-game winning streak.
“It sparked us all up,” Davis said of his dunk. “We’ve been off for two weeks, so we’ve been ready to play for so long. … They were on a big streak, and that made us fired up even more.”
Davis finished the night with a game-high 29 points and shot 11 of 20 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. The senior also knocked down three 3-pointers and has notched three straight 20-point games.
Eagles coach Tyrone Robinson commended Davis for his steady play this season, but he believes his entire squad played well against the Wildcats. Eight players scored for Bowman, and the Eagles led for the entire game.
“I’m just proud of the role players that played their role (Friday). They did a good job,” Robinson said. “Raymond (Terry) rebounded well, Judah Tolbert came in and rebounded well. Jessie (Walker) played well (as a point guard), Darreon (Cleveland) rebounded well. We played as a team.”
Robinson also heaped praised onto Jacques Williams, who had 17 points and seven rebounds.
The senior forward has made a name for himself as a next-level dunker and was nominated to compete in the High School Slam Dunk Championships at the NCAA Final Four in April if he receives enough votes. Williams threw down two more dunks Friday, but his most notable plays were an alley-oop assist to Cleveland for a dunk and a vicious, chase down block at the end of the first quarter.
Wildcats guard Tim Wilder broke free for what appeared to be a wide open layup on a fast break, but just as he shot the ball towards the rim, Williams came flying in and smashed it off the backboard. The ferocious rejection brought Bowman’s fans to their feet and simply added to Williams’ growing stardom in the Region.
“It felt good because he thought he was going to lay up it, so I had to throw it,” Williams said. “I had to block his shot off of the glass, and it started to get the team going so we could play more (defense).”
Bowman (11-6) handed Hammond its first loss since Dec. 13, and Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr. said his team didn’t play with enough energy and effort. Hammond did not have school Friday, and he thinks that may have played a factor into his players’ intensity.
Darrell Reed, who is the Wildcats’ leading rebounder, also came late to the game. The junior forward jogged into the gym when the first quarter was almost over but Moore said it was for an understandable reason. Despite not going through warmups, Reed still finished with a team-high 16 points.
“He was at a wedding and got here as soon as possible,” Moore said. “That did play a major role when your best player is not here on time, but he had family obligations and tried to split it up. He was coming from a wedding in Merrillville.”
The Wildcats (16-3) will be back in action Tuesday in a road matchup against No. 3 Chesterton. Following a lackluster showing Friday, Moore expects his team to look much different in a few days.
“We needed to be humbled, and guys need to be ready to play,” Moore said. “We didn’t have school (Friday), so I don’t know if guys stayed up all night. Who knows? But we weren’t ready to play. That is unacceptable. That’s not what we work on. Bowman came in here ready to play, and they whooper our butt from start to finish.”