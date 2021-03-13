Bowman's Koron Davis sees historic career end against No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk

"I wanted that game so bad," Davis said. "We just couldn't get it."

Purdue commit Caleb Furst, who was held to four points in the first half, imposed his will after the break to finish the night with a team-high 23 points. The 6-foot-10 forward shot 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

"We just couldn't overcome their runs," Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson said. "We cut it down to (seven points) in the third quarter, and they just kept pulling away. That was tough. I wanted to keep (their lead) around six or eight so that we could have chance, but they're a seasoned team with an experienced coach."

Robinson said he felt that his team strayed away from its game plan in the second half, which was to deny Furst the ball on defense and attack him on offense. The senior picked up two quick fouls, but it wasn't enough to neutralize him and the Braves' 3-point barrage.

Blackhawk made four of its eight 3s in the first quarter, but despite playing from behind all game long, Robinson was proud that his players never gave up.