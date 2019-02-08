CROWN POINT — Despite all the game-planning and film-watching Times No. 2 Valparaiso and No. 5 Crown Point slogged through this week, Friday's game came down to a couple of kind bounces and a split-second reaction.
Valparaiso called a play for star guard and Purdue recruit Brandon Newman, yet four of the five Vikings on the floor found the ball coming their way in a scramble with less than 10 seconds left. Newman air-balled a mid-range jumper, Nate Aerts and Jacob Evans helped tip the ball out to Colin Walls, and Walls' own shot hit all backboard.
With time expiring, Aerts corralled the offensive rebound and put the ball back up in one motion to lift Valparaiso over Crown Point 48-46.
“We wanted Brandon to shoot and win it for us, but I told him, 'Why don't you miss, then Colin can get in the scrum, throw the ball off the backboard and Nate can make it, and that'd be even more fun,'” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said, facetiously. “I always tell our guys, I've seen more games won on the putback than the actual game-winning attempt.”
The shot provided symmetry with recent Valparaiso failures in Crown Point. Dominic Tomich beat the Vikings at the buzzer in 2017, and current Boilermaker Sasha Stefanovic drained a long 3 to send the 2016 Class 4A Crown Point sectional title game to overtime in another Bulldogs win.
Aerts and Newman remember both, and that made this win even sweeter as the Vikings claimed at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title.
“We knew Coach Coolman was 0-2 here,” Newman said. “We were really motivated to get a win tonight.”
Crown Point took away Newman's driving lanes early, as five pairs of Bulldog eyes fixated on the senior whenever he caught the ball. Aerts took charge to start the game with three foreshadowing put-backs in the first five minutes, but Elias Gerodemos knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to keep Crown Point even.
Newman asserted himself in the second quarter, opening the period with a 3 off the dribble and pouring in seven more points as Valparaiso jumped out to a 25-15 lead. With Crown Point shading its defense toward him, Newman moved off the ball and sprinted off screens for outside jumpers.
That worked out just fine. At one point, Newman buried a long 3 from the right wing in front of Crown Point's student section, which serenaded him with chants of “overrated” all night and proclaimed Stefanovic's superiority. When Newman's 3 went down, he turned around with a word for the students.
Crown Point responded by scoring the last six points of the half to make it 25-21 Valparaiso.
“I was just having fun,” Newman said. “I might've been having a little bit too much fun, because after that, they went on a run.”
Crown Point senior forward Sam Decker scored all 10 of his points in the second half after battling early foul trouble and tied the game at 41 with less than three minutes left. Newman answered by nailing an off-balance floater from the right elbow with Sam Krutz in his face, after which Krutz could only smile and shake his head.
Newman led all scorers with 28 points, but the Bulldogs briefly took the lead on a free throw by Sam Snodgrass with 1:12 remaining. Gerodemos tied the game before Aerts' game-winner with a pair of free throws for two of his team-high 19 points.
“They made one more play than we did,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “... Right now, we've got to overcome this. We had a lot of guys hurting in (the locker room). We've got to put this behind us and move on.”
