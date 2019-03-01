GARY — With the season on the line, Hanover Central coach Bryon Clouse turned to his captain in the Wildcats' 44-41 win over Rensselaer in the Class 3A Calumet Sectional semifinals.
Hanover Central had comfortably led the entire second half against the Bombers on Friday night, but a last-minute rally by Rensselaer pulled the game within three, 42-39. Forced to foul with less than 30 seconds remaining, the Bombers put Wildcats senior guard Luke Barach on the line.*
Amid deafening cheers by the Rensselaer crowd, Barach missed both free throws. Two free throws from Bombers senior forward Noah Donahue pulled the game within one, with six seconds remaining.
For Clouse, it was an easy choice.
“He’s our best free-throw shooter,” Clouse said. “He shoots 100 a day.”
Barach got the ball on the inbound and headed back to the line with one chance to redeem himself and put the game away.
“I just reflected back on all the shots I’d made,” Barach said. “The first two were iffy, but those second two, I had to make for my team.”
Against the backdrop of even louder fans, Barach nailed both shots. Even then, he didn’t feel like a hero.
“I didn’t do what I usually do,” said Barach, who finished the night with eight points. “My teammates carried what I couldn’t put up.”
Clouse wanted to foul immediately, hoping a quick exchange of free throws would put the game out of reach, but Barach and his fellow captain — junior point guard Dominic Lucido — convinced their coach to let the Bombers attempt one last shot.
“Dominic and Luke are our two best players, our two headiest players," Clouse said. “Sometimes players see stuff that maybe I don’t see."
The Bombers 3-point attempt rattled off the rim, giving the Wildcats a three-point victory and allowing Barach and Lucido, close friends who have played together since childhood, at least one more game together.
Hanover Central will play Calumet for the sectional championship at 7:30 p.m.
* Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version.