MERRILLVILLE — Andrean coach Brad Stangel wanted a spark.
The Times No. 6 59ers led 22-21 at halftime of Wednesday's against Chesterton, but they knew the No. 4 Trojans wouldn't be easy to put away. Chesterton had plenty of motivation after falling to Andrean on Dec. 28 at the Noblesville Holiday Tournament, and few teams have contained Trojan junior forward Jake Wadding this year.
Then, the 3's started falling. Sophomore big man Kyle Ross found himself wide open, deliberately brought the ball up and launched, as the ball ripped through the net. By the time senior guard John Carrothers followed with a 3 and Ross knocked down another, Andrean had taken a 10-point lead that it wouldn't cough up, as it coasted to a 67-57 win.
“When we got to the huddle, our coaches were saying, 'We've just got to play harder,'” Ross said. “Then we came out, we got into our plays, and I don't think we rushed plays as much. We just worked it around, got easy shots and played hard defense."
Andrean's avalanche from deep wasn't a huge surprise — Stangel estimated the 59ers have shot 40 percent from beyond the arc this season. Still, the blows kept coming. The hosts hit five 3s in the second half, a relative rarity in the high school game.
Plenty of 59ers get in on the fun. Junior guard Eric Goode chipped in a pair of 3s, and sophomore guard Deshone Burnett added one, as well. Even Ross has the complete green light.
Not many centers can say that, and it makes Ross nearly unguardable — he scored 22 points, including 16 in the third quarter alone. When Ross wasn't swishing long jumpers, he was scoring through contact in the paint.
How do you stop that?
“I have no idea,” sophomore guard Nick Flesher said.
Both teams contained each other's ball-handlers for much of the first half, but Andrean built a small lead with 9-0 run to end the first quarter and start the second. Ross bullied his way to three scores through contact in the second quarter after a scoreless first before Chesterton fought back.
The lead changed hands six times in the second quarter as offense started to flow. While the 59ers exploded in the third quarter, however, Chesterton's offense dried up. Wadding led the Trojans with 13 points, but Andrean held the visitors to just eight points in the third.
“For the most part, (Andrean's 3s) were contested,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “There might have been a couple that got loose on us, but they hit shots, and we got cold there a little bit.”
With the win, Andrean (8-5) has built an impressive resume with two victories over the Trojans (10-4), a road win against Marquette Catholic and a neutral-site triumph over competitive Class 4A squad Northridge. If the 59ers can keep up this type of shooting, perhaps a run past last year's Regional final appearance is possible.
“It was a blast,” Carrothers said. “I think that this shows that we can make a run in the tournament and make it to Regionals and so on.”