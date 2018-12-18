ST. JOHN — With Jevon Morris back for his senior year, Munster hopes to avenge last season's sectional loss to Lake Central and make a deep playoff run.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs won mostly without him. Sophomore guard Luka Balac and a cohesive zone defense carried the Mustangs to a 47-37 revenge victory over the Indians.
“It's really a shot in the arm for the rest of the team to see that we can still win without Jevon,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “Sometimes you depend on your best player too much.”
Hackett said Morris missed practice Monday with an illness and wasn't himself, but Morris' teammates made up for it. The Times No. 2 Mustangs brought energy from the start. Nick Fies delivered a big fist pump after an early 3-pointer as he ran back down the court toward Munster's student section. The floor squeaked non-stop as the Mustangs shifted from side to side in their zone.
Munster held a two-point lead at halftime and attacked to start the third quarter, scoring six straight points to start a run that pushed its lead to 10. The 6-foot-3 Balac challenged Lake Central's bigger interior defenders all night, hanging in the air for difficult finishes over outstretched arms. Finally healthy after missing last season and four games this season with a sprained left ankle, Balac racked up 12 points and 10 rebounds in a game that he said meant a little more to him after Anderson's buzzer-beater in March.
“All my life, they've been a big rival,” Balac said. “We always try to beat L.C. … We all remember the shot that Nick Anderson hit last year.”
With Morris starting on the bench, Munster got off to a slow start on offense and played through 6-foot-9 center Dorian Benford more. The Mustangs found some success in the paint, but Lake Central traded 2-pointers for 3-pointers, taking more than half its shots from deep and making 9 of 28.
Although Munster didn't produce much on offense early, its active zone flustered Lake Central and forced bad passes. The Indians gradually settled in, however, slowing down and swinging the ball around to their shooters. Anderson poured in 15 points on five 3-pointers and helped stop Munster's momentum midway through the third quarter, but the Indians didn't get many looks near the basket.
“If that's what they're giving us, that's what they're giving us,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “We'll roll the dice against a team that's as talented as them. We're not gonna out-muscle them down low.”
Lake Central (2-5) cut its deficit to five points with about two minutes remaining, but Josh Davis knocked down key free throws to complete his 13-point night. For the rest of the regular season, Munster (6-1) has bragging rights in the back-and-forth rivalry.
“This game usually goes right down to the end,” Hackett said. “The last couple of years, we've kind of been taking turns – we beat them, they beat us, we beat them, you know what I mean? It's been alternating. I guess it was our turn.”