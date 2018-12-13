Kankakee Valley and North Newton are going to take basketball fans back in time on Saturday night as the two programs will meet at the Morocco Gym.
The 1,200 seat gym, which was built in 1936, hasn’t hosted a varsity basketball game since Morocco High School was folded into North Newton in 1967 according to Kankakee Valley teacher Paul Norwine.
Norwine helped to jump start Saturday’s game along with Morocco Town Council President Bob Gonczy. The pair are social studies teachers at Kankakee Valley and North Newton, respectively.
“This is the first time a varsity game will be held at Morocco Gym in a half a century,” Norwine said. “There’s probably going to be four times the amount of people at this game than what we’d normally get. There’s going to be people here from all ages. I think this will be a great event from 5 years old all the way to 85.”
Norwine and Gonczy have been aggressive in getting the word out and they expect a packed house. Each school was given 500 tickets to sell with another 200 being available at the door.
Kougars coach Bill Shepherd is looking forward to the event.
“I love the history of basketball," he said. "We’re going to be able to turn back the clocks. It’s been the talk of the school for the last two weeks. We went over and practiced the day after Thanksgiving. It brings our players back to a time that I’m not even sure they knew existed. As they settled in to the gym, they knew this was a special place.”
Athletes from Wheatfield, DeMotte, Mt. Ayr and Morocco have been invited to the game and will be recognized between the junior varsity and varsity contests. North Newton also plans to recognize its 1978 sectional championship team.
“Watching 'Hoosiers', that’s the kind of atmosphere that this place has,” Gonczy said. “North Newton isn’t traditionally a basketball school, but you hear the stories about how that Morocco/Wheatfield game was everything. There are guys around that still tell the stories of those sectional games when it was our town against their town. These people walk around with these stories.”
Both North Newton and Kankakee Valley have bounced around conferences since the Northwest Hoosier Conference folded in 1998. The programs became independents for a time before Kankakee Valley joined the Lake Athletic Conference in 2003 and later the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2007. North Newton joined the Greater South Shore Conference in 2007, but became an independent last year before joining the Midwest Athletic Conference this season.
“North Newton and Kankakee Valley used to be a significant rivalry,” Norwine said. “They used to be part of the Northwest Hoosier Conference. The schools that make up KV and North Newton all belong to the same conference, the KV Athletic Association. It’s special for these teams to play.”
Wheatfield and DeMotte became Kankakee Valley and Mt. Ayr and Morocco became North Newton. Norwine can’t help but get a little nostalgic when he starts talking about the old days when the Morocco Beavers and Mt. Ayr Ayrdales would take the court.
“The kids at these schools now don’t know anything about high school basketball before consolidation,” Norwine said. “There was a sense of community when these teams got together, and when the schools closed, some communities struggled a little bit. We’re excited to bring everybody back together for one night. We want to show everyone what it was like when you got off your computer and actually went to the game. This will be successful because people from these communities will go to the game and they’ll remember what it was like to be a community. The students will see what that is. Everyone is going to enjoy this.”
Gonczy has his own reasons for excitement when the event he’s been planning for nearly a year finally comes to fruition on Saturday night.
“I’ve been on our town council for 15 years now and it was about 15 years ago when my wife and I asked if we were going to move on or if we were going to stay here forever in a place our kids would love,” Gonczy said. “This is about preserving our heritage. You don’t want to let anyone forget who we are. Morocco is not a lot of things, but you live here for what it is. It’s community. The school was the heart of the community.”