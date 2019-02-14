LAKE STATION — Lake Station has six basketball hoops in its main gym, and before the Eagles start one of their practices coach Bob Burke allows his team to warm up for nearly half an hour.
His players causally shoot around as they loosen up their arms and legs, and on one of the side rims Lake Station’s starting backcourt prepares for practice. Seniors Dominique Smith and Jared Jones joke around as their coach goes over his agenda for the day. Smith shoots one-legged fadeaways and high-arcing floaters, while Jones continues to knock down his nearly picture-perfect jump shot.
After a few minutes, it’s not hard to see that Smith and Jones are close — just like many pairs of senior guards. But their relationship goes a lot deeper than the hardwood and simply sharing a hoop after school. They have known each other since the fourth grade and at one point, they even shared a room.
“It wasn’t that bad,” Smith said. “We set up like two Xboxes in the room and two TVs, so we played the game a lot of the time. Or when I first moved in with (Jones) he had a trampoline in the back of his house with a basketball court, so we’d always have dunk contests.”
Smith — who stands 5-foot-8 and can now dunk on a real rim — moved in with Jones the summer after he finished seventh grade and stayed with Jones’ family for the next four years.
When he looks back on the time he spent with his “extended family,” Smith doesn’t do so with angst or regret. A small smile curls at the end of his lips when he talks about living with his best friend and longtime teammate because he feels that it helped change his life for the better.
“I feel like it definitely had a positive impact on my life, Smith said. “If I would’ve still went to Emerson, I’d have been on a whole different path right now.”
When Smith attended Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts High Ability Academy in Gary, he admits that he wasn’t the model student. He got into trouble regularly and was constantly being reprimanded.
As part of his punishment for acting out, Smith and a group of other students were forced to visit the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Crown Point. The goal of the trip was to show the students how their lives could end up if they didn’t start making better decisions. But when Alonzo Jones, Jared Jones’ father, heard about the field trip, he felt that the decision to bring Smith into that environment would do more to hurt him than help him.
“I’m thinking, ‘Man, you’re going to fall on the wrong side of the tracks on that one because you’re not a bad kid,’” Alonzo Jones said. “He’s an honor-roll student. He makes good grades, so I talked to his dad. His dad is a single parent and does a great job raising him all on his own. And so I just asked him, ‘Would you mind if Dominique went to school out here in Lake Station?’”
Finding a way
Alonzo Jones felt that if he took Dominique Smith in for a while, it would put him in a better environment and also make things easier on his 68-year-old father.
Charlie Smith is a freelance carpenter and has worked with countless contractors across Gary. As a single-parent with his fluctuating work schedule, Charlie Smith hasn't been as present in his household as he would like. When Alonzo Jones offered to look after his son, Charlie Smith was all in.
Dominique Smith has known Alonzo Jones and Jared Jones for years because of basketball. Alonzo Jones coaches the Region Elite, an AAU program, and Dominique Smith and Jared Jones have been teammates since they were in fifth grade.
Alonzo Jones had traveled to Indianapolis plus Illinois and Michigan with the boys, so Charlie Smith already trusted him. And without his son’s mother clearly in the picture, Charlie Smith believed the extra support would be good for his teenage son, who just moved back in with him for his last year of high school.
“She’s in California,” Charlie Smith said about Verlean Simmons, his son’s mother. “I got custody of him when he was like 5. She asked me (if) I want custody of him and I said, ‘Yeah.’ And she said, ‘Well I ain’t going to court or nothing.’ It still took me five years to get him, but I stuck with it.”
Charlie Smith said Simmons calls every once in a while to check on their son.
“We talk like occasionally,” Dominique Smith said. “But yeah, we don’t really talk like that.”
Dominique Smith isn’t oblivious to his family structure and knows his upbringing hasn’t been traditional. But for the most part Charlie Smith doesn’t think his son keeps his feelings bottled up. He simply believes that the outgoing and charismatic child he has raised is too busy living in the moment — never too worried about the past or the future.
And if there is a place where Dominique Smith goes to express what words often cannot, it’s the hardwood. The senior plays with joy, passion, anger and fearlessness as the undersized leader of the Eagles. But early on in his prep career, he displayed one emotion far more than the others — sadness.
“We’ve always been put in a winning situation with our AAU team,” Jared Jones said. “And when we came here we were losing nonstop. We didn’t like that. We cried every game.”
“I know when we lost I was so mad,” Dominique Smith added with a laugh. “I just cried, a lot.”
Changing the culture
Jared Jones and Dominique Smith are both four-year starters, and they remember their freshman campaign vividly.
Lakes Station only won two games during their first season and ended the year on a 10-game losing streak. In the Eagles' final game, they lost by 41 points to River Forest in the first round of the 2016 Class 2A Sectional.
Burke has known Dominique Smith and Jared Jones since they were sixth-graders, and he always thought they could be a special group. But with their lack of size and experience, he knew they would have to endure some hardships early on.
“I think nine freshmen got minutes at some point in the season,” Burke said of the 2015-16 season. “We just didn’t have the talent and the depth in the upper classes, so we said, ‘Let’s just take our lumps.’ And these guys never backed down.”
Dominique Smith led the team with 12.8 points per game and was the only Lake Station player to average double-figures in scoring. But he shot just 26.1 percent from the field and 25.1 percent on 3-pointers.
“I don’t think I ever went to the hole in my freshman year,” Dominique Smith said with a laugh. “I shot a lot of 3s, but my sophomore year, coach Burke tried to get me to find a second option from shooting 3s. And so we started lifting weights and then I started being able to go the basket, and I barely shoot 3s now.”
Throughout the growing pains of his first prep season, Burke saw flashes of how great Dominique Smith could be. Despite being undersized, he still notched six 20-point games, including a season-high 26 points in a win over Hammond Academy of Science and Tech. The next step was for him to become more efficient, and each year Dominique Smith has done that.
Every summer, he spent countless hours working on his weaknesses and retooling his jump shot because he never wanted to relive the embarrassment of his freshman season. And although the Eagles only won five games during his sophomore year, Dominique Smith, Jared Jones and the rest of their graduating class have worked to establish a winning culture at Lake Station.
Last season, the Eagles won their first conference title in 20 years by tying Bishop Noll with a 6-1 record in Greater South Shore Conference play. They also finished the season 15-9, tying the most wins Burke has ever recorded during his coaching tenure.
“I know it was tough for our coaches because before our freshman year, they had a really good season,” Jared Jones said. “And then to come into a really bad season with a really young team and we’re able to see each other develop? It really helped a lot, and I’m sure they’re really proud of us.”
Jared Jones has improved his shooting and decision making throughout his prep career and has emerged as Lake Station’s steady point guard. But he believes Dominique Smith has made the biggest strides.
His best friend is averaging a team-high and career-high 20.5 points, 4.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game. Dominique Smith has notched three 30-point games this season, including a historic performance on the road against Griffith in the Eagles' third outing of the year.
The senior exploded for a career-high 41 points in a 77-74 loss to the Panthers on Dec. 1. He made 13 of 24 field-goal attempts and 12 of 16 free throws to become the sixth Lake Station boys basketball player to score 1,000 points in his career.
Dominique Smith scored at will during his team's first conference game, and the person he loves more than anyone was there to see it.
“He took the game over that night,” Charlie Smith said. “Me and my daughter were there and we were cheering and hollering. I got horse, I was screaming so much. But that’s just a great feeling to see your kid do something like that. It’s hard to explain.”
Lake Station honored Dominique Smith with a commemorative game ball and plaque at its next home game, a conference match-up against Wheeler, and the senior couldn’t hide his smile. The Eagles took down the Bearcats 58-45 and despite scoring only eight points, Dominique Smith was just happy to win.
He acknowledged his accomplishment and hasn’t shied away from any of his personal accolades. But rather than reaching additional individual milestones, Dominique Smith desires to leave a legacy alongside his “brother.”
Lake Station is hosting sectionals this year, and Dominique Smith believes there is only one perfect way to cap off their prep careers — winning the Eagles’ first sectional championship since 1941.
“We’ve worked hard these last four years,” Dominique Smith said. “We were 2-22 our freshman year, and now we got a chance to beat the school record for most wins. It would mean a lot to get that sectional title and show people we came a long way.”