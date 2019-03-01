LAKE STATION — After beating River Forest by 20 points in the quarterfinals, Bowman Academy showed no signs of slowing down in its semifinal matchup with Roosevelt in the Class 2A Lake Station Sectional.
The Eagles used a collective effort to pull-away for a 90-47 victory, and the Panthers were never quite able to match their opponents' intensity and energy. Bowman (13-11) led wire-to-wire and had nine players score in the contest, highlighted by Amari Sherrod.
In the second quarter, the senior nailed three consecutive 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 25-11 lead. He finished the night with 20 points — tied for a game-high — and helped guide Bowman to its third straight victory.
"I'm just trying to get back into the swing of things," Sherrod said. "I've been down the last couple of games because of a recent injury to my right ankle. So I just tried to contribute as much as I could to help our team get the win. And when that adrenaline is pumping, you can't feel a thing."
The Eagles played at a frenetic pace the entire game and Jacques Williams set the tone early. The senior didn't play as much as he normally does after Bowman built a large lead, but he still provided one of the most exciting plays of the night.
A few minutes into the game, Williams stole an outlet pass and drove to the basket for a two-handed dunk. The acrobatic jam brought his teammates on the bench to their feet and made Eagles fans around the gym erupt in celebration.
He totaled 17 points during the game, but afterward he wasn't concerned with his individual performance. The senior was simply happy to advance and emphasized that he never cares about his stats. From Williams' perspective, his points against the Panthers were just a reflection of his tireless work ethic.
"I'm the energy man." Williams said. "I gotta get my boys going. That's what I do. I'm a defender. I get rebounds. I push the ball and just give it whoever is open."
Bowman will take on Andrean in the sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles lost to the 59ers on Jan. 3, and the 12-point defeat is one the Bowman players haven't forgotten.
The Eagles were nursing a few injuries during their first meeting with the 59ers, but now their entire team will be available. And Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson believes that if his squad brings the same tenacity it had Friday night against Roosevelt (4-16), the rematch will have a different outcome.
"We just have to control the tempo and play at our pace," Robinson said.
Bowman is competing in its first sectional tournament since the 2015-16 season after the IHSAA placed a two-year postseason ban on the program. The Eagles were penalized for multiple rules violations under former coach Migel Nunnery.
Sherrod and Williams — who are both four-year varsity players — said they were grateful to be competing in their first sectional games since their freshman campaign. But they aren't satisfied with simply making it to the championship.
"We're finally off of the ban," Williams said. "We gotta make history."