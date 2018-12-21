Big picture: Calumet came in with a 3-4 record having won three of its last four games, but the loss was to Greater South Shore Conference foe Whiting.
Calumet needed a win Friday night against visiting Hanover Central, which was unbeaten in the GSSC.
The Warriors got it done with a three-quarter surge to topple the Wildcats 59-46 to even their record at 4-4 and improve to 3-1 in the league. The Wildcats fell to 5-3 and 3-1.
Calumet outscored Hanover 20-7 in the third quarter to take a 42-31 lead with eight minutes left. Hanover got no closer the rest of the way.
“I was upset in the locker room because we do start out slow sometimes,” Calumet coach Dominique Nelson. “I told them we need to come out and have a big quarter. Our defense starts everything. So when we play great defense and we get steals and we get amped up, it provides more points for us.”
Calumet pressed the entire game but turned up the intensity in the second half.
“In the first half we didn’t play like we were supposed to,” junior guard Da’Vion Davis said. “We came out, and we played harder. That was it really.”
Nelson said he wants to see the energy.
“That’s all I’m looking for, to match my energy and have my energy to exude to them on the court, and let’s go,” he said.
Davis led Calumet with a game-high 22 points, and senior forward Cozell McQueen added 13 points and seven boards.
Senior guard Luke Barach led Hanover with 19 points.
“We just had some turnovers, and eventually their athleticism got to us,” Hanover coach Bryan Clouse said. “You shoot 35 percent and 13 turnovers, it’s just a bad recipe. … We weren’t attacking the basket. We’re going to keep shooting, and we’re going to keep doing all that. Eventually, they’re going to go down, but we have to find other ways to win if we want to be a good ball club that’s going to win the conference or win the sectional.”
Turning point: Trailing 24-22 at the half, Calumet opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run to take control at 37-28 early in the period. McQueen and junior guard Charles Payne combined for 10 points in the run.
Hanover player of the game: Davis — He hit four 3-pointers for part of his 22 points and added three rebounds and two seals..
Calumet player of the game: Barach — He also had five rebounds and three steals to compliment his 19 points.
Quote: Charles Payne added 12 points off the bench for the Warriors, who used 13 players. “You dominate in practice, you dominate in the game,” Payne said. “Everybody gets a chance to play. Everybody does their part, and we come out with the victory.”
Beyond the box score: There were four ties and eight lead changes in closely-contest first half.
“I felt like we missed some opportunities and should’ve been ahead even more,” Clouse said. “In the first half when we were pressuring them, we were pressuring them into layups in transition. So that’s why in the second half we went man-to-man.”
Up next: Hanover (5-3) at Lakewood Park 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28; Calumet (4-4) vs. Chicago Douglass 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chicago Prosser Tournament.