CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Da’Vion Davis is a man on a mission.
After a close loss to West Lafayette ended his sophomore season at Calumet in heartbreak, the 6-foot combo guard was determined not to let history repeat itself against Twin Lakes Friday night. If not for an inspired fourth quarter from Davis, it might have.
“I told them there is no tomorrow,” Calumet Coach Dominique Nelson said. “If you don’t win, you go home.”
The Warriors took control early, holding Twin Lakes to only 3 points in the first quarter and leading by as much as 10. For the entire first half, the Warriors' suffocating full-court press and patient, clock-churning offense was enough to go into halftime with a 15-13 lead.
During an offensive cold spell, riddled with turnovers and rushed shots, Davis watched momentum switch sides. All eyes turned to him to right the ship.
“My teammates kept telling me to step up,” Davis said. “We all came together, and we just got to playing hard.”
After being held in check for the first three quarters, Davis seemed to be everywhere to end the game. The guard, who averaged a team-leading 21.4 points per game, scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. His play on the other end, however, was the difference maker.
“I was feeding off my defense. Once we get it on defense, everybody just grooves.”
Davis, along with senior guard Paris Hernandez, stymied the Indians with full-court pressure. When Twin Lakes beat the press for a wide-open layup to go ahead, Davis rushed down the court to get the block from behind.
With less than a minute left, Davis took advantage of being double-teamed to find sophomore forward Cozel McQueen for an easy lay-up to take the lead 35-34. With only 1 second left, it was Davis on the free-throw line to seal the game. He hit both shots.
“I was just thinking about tomorrow,” Davis said of his fourth quarter exploits. “I just want to cut down those nets so bad.”