MICHIGAN CITY — At game's end, Chesterton's student section huddled with its sectional champion Trojans in the free-throw lane a few steps from the team's bench, all wearing white.
A mixture of disappointment and appreciation emanated from the crowd, long faces offset by chants of “Thank you, seniors!” Chesterton's postseason run came to an end in a 49-42 loss to Penn in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional Semifinals, but the Trojans didn't take their 19-7 season and first sectional championship since 1987 for granted.
“We should be good next year, and the seniors — they did a hell of a job this year,” Chesterton junior forward Jake Wadding said. “They set up the program to be even better next year.”
Wadding scored 18 to lead Chesterton, and the Trojans' well-known depth showed up throughout. Freshman point guard Travis Grayson added 11, and seniors Jack Eaton and Nick Mullen made key defensive plays that helped Chesterton hold Penn to 23 points below its season average.
“I'm proud of our kids – proud of the way they battled,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “No one expected us to be here. It was an extremely fun group to coach.”
Penn showed both man-to-man and zone defenses in a low-scoring first half, and the Kingsmen led most of the way. Senior big man Noah Applegate knocked down a 3 and used his 6-foot-6 frame to force the ball in the hoop during a big first half, but Chesterton hung around.
Even though the Trojans went cold from outside the 3-point line, they trailed by no more than six in the first half. Grayson built on his strong performances in Chesterton's last two sectional games and scored the Trojans' last seven points of the second quarter to help them stay close at intermission. Penn took a 21-18 lead into half when Wadding's spinning layup fell off the rim.
“We had some good looks – just didn't hit enough shots,” Urban said. “I really feel if we hit some shots, the game changes a little bit. … We had a lot of good 3s that just didn't fall.”
Chesterton tied the game to start the third with a 3 from Eaton, but Penn (23-3) answered with a 7-0 run to take control. Wadding drove the lane for a poster one-handed dunk over a Penn defender and dumped off a pass for a layup by Drew Vanderwoude to cap an 8-0 Trojans run late in the third that brought Chesterton back within one possession.
The Trojans got to within 43-42 late on a Wadding drive and finish, but Penn scored the last six points as Chesterton missed a couple of opportunities to tie the game. Eaton – a 6-foot-1 guard – helped hold Applegate to just four points in the second half, but the Penn big man matched senior point guard Drew Lutz's 17 points to lead the Kingsmen.
“They hit big shots down the stretch, but I couldn't be more proud of all my teammates in the locker room,” Eaton said. “(We) put our program on the map. We got the community buzzing.”